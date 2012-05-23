Sonos SUB Subwoofer

Sonos, Inc., a manufacturer of wireless music systems, has just introduced their new Sonos SUB. Sonos states that this new wireless subwoofer product offers “Clear, deep, all-digital sound, an incredibly simple setup, and beautiful design you’ll be proud to show off in your home.”

The Sonos SUB has been designed for easy setup. Essentially, with the Sonus SUB plugged in to a wall outlet, a press of a button and some simple prompts on a Sonus controller and the SUB will wirelessly connect with other Sonos components.

Sonos claims that whether the SUB is standing up or lying down, its unique design and smart wireless signal will allow it to perform without any loss in sound or performance.

And just like every other Sonos component, you can control the SUB from your computer, smartphone or tablet. All you have to do is download the free Sonos Controller apps for Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac or PC.

The SUB works with all Sonos amplified components: CONNECT:AMP/ZonePlayer 120/ZonePlayer 100; PLAY:5; PLAY:3. It does not work with the non-amplified Sonos CONNECT/ZP90/ZP80.

Features:

– Twin force-cancelling speakers positioned face-to-face for vibration reduction

– All filter settings, active equalization and time alignment are done digitally through state-of-the-art DSP (Digital Signal – Processing) circuitry for zero-loss audio quality and energy

– Dual tuned acoustic ports to maximize acoustic volume and enhance bass resonance

– Twin state of the art Class-D digital amplifiers

– Proprietary resin cabinet to reduce unwanted vibration and maximize internal air volume

– Dimensions: 15.8 x 6.2 x 15in. (402 x 158 x 380mm)

– Weight: 36.3 lbs (16kgs).

The SUB will be available beginning June 19, 2012 in a high-gloss black lacquer finish for $699 USD ($749 CAD, $999 AUD, €699 EU, and £599 UK). A black matte finish will be available in October at slightly lower price of: $599 USD ($649 CAD, $899 AUD, €599 EU, and £499 UK).

More details can be found at: www.sonos.com.