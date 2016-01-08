Sony BRAVIA X93D 4K TVs Revealed at CES 2016

Unlike Samsung and LG Electronics, who are trying to push the boundaries of TV with technologies such as OLED and 8K, Sony has a more down-to-earth goal with its newly announced X93D series of BRAVIA, which merge the company’s superb 4K picture clarity together with HDR (High Dynamic Range), which has recently garnered significant attention as a new technology. HDR dramatically expands the range of visual expression possible, by realizing higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colors. Starting this year, Sony will brand its BRAVIA TVs that are capable of taking full advantage of 4K HDR content with a new “4K HDR” logo, in order to clearly convey to consumers that – with these TVs – they are assured of next-generation, emotionally compelling visual experiences.
The new X93D series of BRAVIA 4K LCD TVs is equipped with Sony’s brand new Slim Backlight Drive technology that takes picture quality to new heights by delivering the best quality from 4K HDR content. With a unique backlight system structure, the X93D series realizes grid array backlighting, which was previously only achievable with full-array direct LED backlights. Slim Backlight Drive, combined with Sony’s X-tended Dynamic Range PRO contrast-enhancing technology and wide color gamut TRILUMINOS Display technology, delivers brighter highlights, deeper blacks and more brilliant colors. This trifecta of technologies unlocks the full potential of 4K HDR content, all the while realizing an even slimmer TV design. When hung against a wall, X93D series BRAVIAs virtually disappear into it, leaving behind nothing but the picture itself. This series also delivers a new intuitive viewing experience, with Sony’s seamless user interface and voice search functionality putting a whole world of content a mere click or query away.
At its booth at CES, Sony is also showing off one of its next-generation technologies, Backlight Master Drive. This technology boosts brightness and contrast even further in order to truly tap the full combined potential of 4K HDR. The Backlight Master Drive demonstration features a 85″ prototype that achieves precision backlight boosting with ultra high density direct LED backlights. Paired with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO, Backlight Master Drive attains an unprecedented dynamic range, dramatically improving visual depth and realism. It recreates incredibly deep blacks and dazzling lights with an ultra peak brightness of 4,000 nits, generating images so convincing that they appear to be real, right before your very eyes.
Additionally, at its press conference, Sony unveiled ULTRA, a new app from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment to be launched this year in the US. With ULTRA, you can purchase and stream 4K HDR movies and TV shows – the best new and classic titles from the 4K digital library of Sony Pictures – directly on your Sony BRAVIA TV.
Sony’s full 2016 4K HDR TV Line-up includes the following series / models:
XBR–X930D Series 4K HDR LCD TV (55” and 65” Class models) and XBR-X940D (75” Class model)
Available in early 2016
- HDR compatibility to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colors.
- X-tended Dynamic Range PRO to produce ideal contrast, enhancing HDR and non-HDR content by boosting and dimming the backlight levels precisely for each zone of the screen with unique backlighting algorithm.
- New Slim Backlight Drive technology, which uses a unique grid array local dimming backlighting structure to distribute the backlight source more precisely to each specific zone of the screen while maintaining a slim display. (X930D only, the X940D is built in with slim full-array direct backlit LED.)
- Brilliant, expanded color with TRILUMINOS Display, further enhanced for color accuracy.
- 4K X-Reality PRO brings stunning detail using a unique algorithm from a reality creation database for TV broadcasting, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital still photos.
- 4K Processor X1 to improve color accuracy, contrast and clarity of HD, 4K and 4K HDR video.
- Supports Google’s Android TV operating system, making it easy to stream video, functions as a gaming device and providing enhanced features. Google Cast will provide users with greater connectivity than ever before by enabling them to cast content from mobile devices.
- Voice Search and Voice Command available through a remote equipped with a microphone. With access to Google Play, consumers can enjoy what they like to do on a smartphone or tablet, from their television.
- Sony’s exclusive Content Bar allows customers to access content quickly and intuitively without disturbing while watching TV by enhancing and shortening content direct access.
- Features an ultra-thin design that creates an expansive, borderless picture and mounts flush to a wall. When hung against a wall the television is so close, and the bezel is so thin, that it can appear to be flush with the wall.
- When the television is set on a TV stand or a cabinet its clean cable management keeps wires out of view and looks equally elegant when viewed from the back or front.
XBR-X850D Series (55”, 65”, 75” and 85” Class models)
Available in early 2016
- HDR compatibility to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colors.
- Brilliant, expanded color with TRILUMINOS Display, further enhanced for color accuracy.
- 4K X-Reality PRO brings stunning detail using a unique algorithm from a reality creation database for TV broadcasting, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital still photos.
- 4K Processor X1 to improve color accuracy, contrast and clarity of HD, 4K and 4K HDR video.
- Supports Google’s Android TV operating system, making it easy to stream video, functions as a gaming device and providing enhanced features. Google Cast will provide users with greater connectivity than ever before by enabling them to cast content from mobile devices.
- Voice Search and Voice Command available through a remote equipped with a microphone. With access to Google Play, consumers can enjoy what they like to do on a smartphone or tablet, from their television.
- Sony’s exclusive Content Bar allows customers to access content quickly and intuitively without disturbing while watching TV by enhancing and shortening content direct access.
