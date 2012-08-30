Sony MDR-1 Headphones

Sony has just introduced its new premium headband-type MDR-1 headphones, the result of a unique collaboration between Sony and Sony Music Entertainment.
Tthe new MDR-1 premium series delivers an enhanced acoustic design allowing listeners to hear the music the way artists intended it to sound in the studio. Sony engineers and music artists identified the critical 30-40Hz sub-bass region that is signature of today’s music styles and developed an enhanced Beat Response Control design for the new MDR-1 headphones, featuring a closed back design for maximum isolation and exceptional bass response. Employing enlarged air vents at the back of each driver, the MDR-1 is designed to provide quicker and more rhythmic low-frequency response with improved transient characteristics.
Featuring a newly developed 40mm Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) film diaphragm, the MDR-1R delivers high rigidity, lightness and higher internal loss that is essential for a balanced, highly accurate reproduction of today’s up-front vocals, mid/high range details, as well as rich, powerful lows and extended highs. The HD driver assures ultra-wideband audio performance extending from 4Hz to 80 kHz matching today’s high-resolution music sources.
The MDR-1R headphones are designed for long-term wearing comfort with pressure-relieving ear cushions, providing a supportive, wrap-around feel, as well as highly effective acoustic seal, further reinforcing the headphones’ powerful sub-bass reproduction. There’s also a unique hanger structure that moves the headphones’ housing axis inward for the ultimate in stable fit and comfort. The silicone rings between the ear cups and headband ensure rattle-free enjoyment of the most detailed musical passages.
Featuring grooved serrations on its surface, the MDR-1R headphones provide an innovative design that eliminates friction between cable surfaces and reduces the source of frustrating tangles.
The MDR-1RBT Bluetooth headset brings the same innovative sound processing technologies to music lovers who demand the ultimate in sound quality without wires. It’s the first Bluetooth model to feature One Touch by Sony incorporating Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, eliminating the cumbersome process of pairing and connecting; just touch to instantly establish a wireless connection with NFC-enabled devices, without the need for any Bluetooth or Wi-Fi set-up. The headphones also offer 30 hours battery stamina between charges.
Because there are different types of noise, Sony’s Artificial Intelligence Noise Canceling technology automatically selects the appropriate noise-cancelling response based on intuitive analysis of ambient noise. Sony’s digital signal processing technology effectively reduces up to 99.7% of ambient noise whether on an airplane, on a train, or in an office.
The MDR-1RNC digital noise-cancelling headphones include digital noise sensors inside and outside the headphones housing as well as digital noise-cancelling software engine. The MDR-1RNC digital noise cancelling headphone features extra-long battery life of up to 22 hours.
The MDR-1R standard headphones, MDR-1RBT Bluetooth wireless headphones and MDR-1RNC digital noise-cancelling headphones will be available in November 2012 at the following pricing: MDR-1R, $299, MDR-1RBT, $399 and MDR-1RNC, $499. Look for more details at: www.store.sony.ca.
