Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4) Announcement

Yesterday evening, at a press conference in New York, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. introduced its next generation computer entertainment system called the PlayStation4 (PS4), which will be available this holiday season. The new gaming system promises to redefine gameplay with powerful graphics and speed, intelligent personalization, deeply integrated social capabilities, and innovative second-screen features. Together with the PlayStationNetwork and cloud technology, the PS4 offers an expansive gaming ecosystem that is centered on gamers, enabling them to play when, where and how they want.
The PS4 system architecture was designed from the ground up and is centered around a powerful custom chip that contains eight x86-64 cores and a state of the art graphics processor. The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) has been enhanced in a number of ways, principally to allow for easier use of the GPU for general purpose computing (GPGPU) such as physics simulation. The GPU contains a unified array of 18 compute units, which collectively generate 1.84 Teraflops of processing power that can freely be applied to graphics, simulation tasks, or some mixture of the two. The PS4 is equipped with 8 GB of unified system memory, easing game creation and increasing the richness of content achievable on the platform. GDDR5 is used for this memory, giving the system 176 GB/second of bandwidth and providing a further boost to graphics performance. The end result for gamers is new games with rich, high-fidelity graphics and deeply immersive experiences that shatter expectations. Sony showed what the new PlayStation4 controller looks like, but the console itself was not revealed.
Shared Game Experiences
The PS4 provides dedicated, “always on” video compression and decompression systems that enables seamless uploading of gameplay, which allows players to share their epic triumphs with the press of a button. Gamers can simply hit the “SHARE button” on the controller, scan through the last few minutes of gameplay, tag it and return to the game—the video uploads as the gamer plays. Gamers can share their images and videos to their friends on social networking services such as Facebook. The PS4 also enhances social spectating by enabling gamers to broadcast their gameplay in real-time to friends using live internet streaming services such as Ustream. During live broadcasts, friends can make comments on the streamed gameplay and, if a gamer gets stuck on a challenging level, friends can also join the game in completely new ways. For example, friends can offer health potions or special weapons when a player needs them most during actual gameplay. Furthermore, users can connect their Facebook account with Sony Entertainment Network account. Through the PS4, users are able to deepen their connections through co-op play or “cross-game chat”.
PS4 Second Screens
The PS4 integrates second screens, including PlayStationVita (PS Vita), smartphones and tablets, to wrap gamers in their favorite content wherever they are. A key feature enabled by second screens is “Remote Play” and the PS4 fully unlocks its potential by making the PS Vita the ultimate companion device. With the PS Vita, gamers will be able to seamlessly pull PS4 titles from their living room TVs and play them on the PS Vita’s 5-inch display and intuitive dual analog sticks over Wi-Fi networks. It is SCEI’s long-term vision is to make most PS4 titles playable on the PS Vita. A new app called “PlayStationApp” will enable iPhone, iPad, and Android based smartphones and tablets to become second screens. Once installed on these devices, users can, for example, see maps on their second screens when playing an adventure game, purchase PS4 games while away from home and download it directly to the console at home, or remotely watch other gamers playing on their devices.
Immediate Gameplay
PS4 radically reduces the lag time between players and their content. PS4 features “suspend mode” which keeps the system in a low power state while preserving the game session. The time it takes today to boot a console and load a saved game will be a thing of the past. With the PS4, gamers just hit the power button again and are promptly back playing the game at the exact point where they left off. Additionally, users can boot a variety of applications including a web browser when playing a game on PS4. PS4 also enables games to be downloaded or updated in the background, or even in stand-by mode. The system takes it one step further by making digital titles playable as they are being downloaded. When a player purchases a game, PS4 downloads just a fraction of the data so gamers can start playing immediately, and the rest is downloaded in the background during actual gameplay.
Gaming in the Cloud
By combining PlayStation Network with Gaikai Inc’s cloud technology, it is SCE’s goal to make free exploration possible for various games. In the future, when a gamer sees a title of interest in PlayStation Store, they can immediately start playing a portion of the actual game — not a stripped down version of the game. With Gaikai and PlayStation Store, gamers will be able to experience appealing games and only pay for the games they actually love.
PlayStation4 Games
During the press event, Sony revealed a number of PS4 game titles that will be available around the launch time. The major titles will include first-person shooter Destiny from Bungie (the guys who created Halo), Killzone Shadow Fall, Diablo III and a new Final Fantasy. These games will be joined by creative efforts such as Knack, a game directed by the PlayStation 4’s lead architect, Mark Cerny, Watch Dogs from Ubisoft, and Driveclub, which aims to bring team-based racing to new levels. PS4 owners can also expect exclusives such as InFamous: Second Son and The Witness.
For more info, please visit www.playstation.com
Affordable Portland Psychic
[…]The info talked about in the post are a number of the best accessible […]
Mascara
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to for the reason that we think they are worth visiting[…]
Penis Enlargement Bible
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get a whole lot of link adore from[…]
Affordable Portland Psychic
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Come across Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Order Fulfillment company
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you just may possibly get pleasure from. Take a look for those who want[…]
Book Printing And Fulfillment Services
[…]we came across a cool web page which you may possibly appreciate. Take a appear in case you want[…]
Tucson Felony Defense
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a search, whoa did one master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]
Buy and Sell
[…]very couple of web-sites that transpire to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
…
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are in fact worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
kalyan
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be essentially really worth a go via, so have a look[…]
Blackberryempire.com
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to due to the fact we feel they’re really worth visiting[…]
Technozan.com
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a search, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
Get More Info
[…]we like to honor many other world-wide-web web-sites on the net, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]
kayak fishing tips beginners
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re basically really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
buy cheap tramadol
[…]please visit the sites we adhere to, like this 1, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
…
[…]The data talked about in the post are a number of the ideal readily available […]
…
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get lots of link enjoy from[…]
…
[…]Here are several of the web sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Check This Out
[…]that could be the finish of this report. Here you will come across some web sites that we think you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]
eliquid
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to mainly because we consider they’re worth visiting[…]
eliquid
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Discover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
simyo sim only
[…]just beneath, are numerous entirely not connected websites to ours, nevertheless, they may be certainly really worth going over[…]
bangalore high profile call girls
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but do not get quite a bit of link enjoy from[…]
female body massage bangalore
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get a lot of link like from[…]
Cable and bracing Grand Rapids MI
[…]the time to read or visit the content or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
Stump removal Grand Rapids MI
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you just may well get pleasure from. Take a search when you want[…]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/business-tech/business/
[…]very few web sites that happen to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
Muslim astrologer in India
[…]the time to read or check out the content or web sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/living-leisure/relationship/
[…]the time to read or take a look at the subject material or internet sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Cleaner Brooklyn
Home and apartment cleaning in Brooklyn
no commission real estate
[…]very couple of websites that come about to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/entertainment/celebrity/
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got extra problerms as well […]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/business-tech/real-estate/
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you could possibly get pleasure from. Take a look in case you want[…]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/news/science/
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
robert
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]
Best Luggage Reviews
This website reviews the best travel luggages in the market.
Toilet Reviews
This website reviews the best toilets in the market.
OTG Cable
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but don?t get a whole lot of link enjoy from[…]
lampa ?27 svetodiodnaya 40 W 3000 lumen grusha
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Locate Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
svetodiodnye lampy ?27 45 W 2500 lumen grusha
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to since we feel they may be worth visiting[…]
Get book reviews
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
roll off containers for rent
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to due to the fact we think they are really worth visiting[…]
hire .net developer
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]
phlebotomy training course near me
[…]very handful of web sites that take place to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
radio las medianias
[…]we came across a cool web page that you simply could get pleasure from. Take a search should you want[…]
…
[…]usually posts some extremely fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Click Here
[…]Here are several of the websites we advocate for our visitors[…]
7 year sabbatical cycle
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to because we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
tea leaves
[…]The info talked about in the article are a few of the most beneficial available […]
sem
[…]one of our guests just lately encouraged the following website[…]
scio treatment
[…]Here are some of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
mongolia travel packages
[…]usually posts some pretty fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Indian Rail
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Discover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Weight loss
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are essentially worth a go by, so possess a look[…]
svetodiodnye lampy s cokolem e40 450 W 500 lumen shar
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get a whole lot of link adore from[…]
film tv productions in mongolia
[…]Every when in a though we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below are the newest sites that we decide on […]
…
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to mainly because we assume they may be worth visiting[…]
…
[…]The info mentioned within the write-up are several of the very best readily available […]
kupit svetodiodnaya lampa cokol e40 450 W 4500 lumen shar
[…]Every as soon as in a whilst we pick blogs that we study. Listed below are the most recent websites that we pick […]
Tampa HVAC
[…]The information talked about in the report are some of the very best accessible […]
Danya Feltzin
[…]The facts talked about inside the write-up are a number of the best obtainable […]
website design
[…]one of our visitors lately proposed the following website[…]
Website Design
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]
business for sale business for sale
[…]we prefer to honor numerous other web web-sites around the net, even when they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
commercial office space
[…]just beneath, are a lot of completely not connected web sites to ours, however, they are surely worth going over[…]
GOLD COINS buy Souvenirs
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I like but don?t get a great deal of link like from[…]
Safe Pass Courses Galway
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to simply because we think they’re worth visiting[…]
Non invasive prenatal tests
[…]just beneath, are several entirely not connected sites to ours, even so, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
Paternity testing
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I love but don?t get a great deal of link love from[…]
stolb osvesheniya ulichnaya 40 OGK
[…]The details talked about within the write-up are some of the top obtainable […]
Safe Pass Claremorris
[…]the time to study or visit the material or sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
cloud sync
[…]usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
Chrome extension
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply may well take pleasure in. Take a search in case you want[…]
Buy Twitch Followers
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
custom patches
[…]one of our guests a short while ago advised the following website[…]
cr 2016 battery
[…]Here are some of the web-sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
waste management dumpster cost
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
buy cheap cr 2016 battery
[…]the time to read or check out the subject material or web-sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Crisis prevention training online
[…]The details mentioned inside the write-up are a number of the most beneficial offered […]
14k mens herringbone
[…]very few sites that take place to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
Cpi certification nursing
[…]Every when inside a even though we opt for blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most up-to-date websites that we opt for […]
buy cheap cr 2016 battery
[…]very handful of internet sites that take place to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
cpi certification online
[…]Here are a few of the web-sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
1 Mhz Oscilloscopes
[…]below you will locate the link to some web pages that we feel you should visit[…]
paleo diet weight loss
[…]just beneath, are several completely not associated sites to ours, having said that, they are certainly worth going over[…]
svetodiodnye svetilniki konsolnyi dlya skladov 80 W IP65
[…]The details mentioned in the report are a few of the best out there […]
Cpi certification nursing
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to mainly because we think they are really worth visiting[…]
Texas Tile Insurance
[…]The facts mentioned in the article are some of the ideal available […]
Here
[…]please visit the sites we stick to, such as this one, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
agile testing strategy
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Homes for Sale
[…]we prefer to honor many other internet web pages on the net, even when they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
UPW London
[…]Every the moment inside a when we pick blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most recent internet sites that we pick […]
london tantric
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You may Uncover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
weight loss boot camp
[…]usually posts some quite interesting stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
weight loss pill
[…]Here are a few of the web-sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
do it today
[…]below you will obtain the link to some web sites that we assume you’ll want to visit[…]
Download new album
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
Chicago Commercial Real Estate
[…]the time to read or visit the material or web-sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
…
[…]just beneath, are many entirely not connected websites to ours, even so, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
Join Job-Drop and get head hunted by Top Tech Businesses
[…]one of our guests recently advised the following website[…]
cabinetstogo.com/product-category/kitchen-cabinets/style/shaker
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]
cabinetstogo.com/product-category/kitchen-cabinets/color/grey
[…]usually posts some pretty intriguing stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
cabinetstogo.com/product-category/kitchen-cabinets/color/black
[…]The facts talked about in the article are several of the most effective available […]
salt lake dryer repair
[…]that could be the end of this post. Right here you?ll obtain some web sites that we believe you?ll value, just click the links over[…]
24 hour tow service
[…]one of our visitors a short while ago advised the following website[…]
casinos online usa players free bonus money
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Going Here
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/bestselfdefenseweaponscom-ranks-and-reviews-the-best-self-defense-knives-tasers-and-baseball-bats-267862.htm
[…]Every when in a though we pick out blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the latest sites that we pick out […]
Grant Writhing
[…]The information mentioned inside the report are several of the top readily available […]
http://www.doctorslounge.com/index.php/member/371344
[…]very handful of sites that happen to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
http://www.bestselfdefenseweapons.com/
[…]that could be the end of this post. Right here you?ll obtain some internet sites that we assume you?ll value, just click the links over[…]
http://www.bestselfdefenseweapons.com/inferno-fury-crossbow-self-defense-weapon-review/
[…]usually posts some quite intriguing stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
http://www.bestselfdefenseweapons.com/difference-45-acp-45-colt/
[…]we prefer to honor a lot of other online web-sites on the net, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]