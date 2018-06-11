Special Offer: Dolby Atmos home theatre package by Audio One in Toronto/Condord, Ontario

0

Image for BLOG 1

Catch all the World Cup Soccer action in the comfort of your home with a Dolby Atmos theatre package featuring a massive 110” 4K theatre sized picture.

The package consists of an EPSON Pro4040 4K projector, Cirrus 110” fixed frame HD screen, Yamaha RXA770 Dolby Atmos surround sound receiver, Bowers & Wilkins 685s2 front speakers, HTM62s2 center speakers, 686s2 rear speakers, CCm665 in ceiling speakers and ASW610 powered sub-woofer.

All components have been carefully selected for the ultimate entertainment experience.

Regular sale price = $8890 CDN

PROMO SPECIAL PRICE  $7865 CDN

Offer ends July 15, 2018. Prices are exclusive of HST and installation. Financing available through Desjardins Accord at 8.99% financing.

For more details, visit http://www.audio-one.ca/special-package/

 

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply