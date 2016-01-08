Spendor SP200 Loudspeakers Debut at CES 2016

Bluebird Music, the North American distributor for Spendor, has just introduced the Spendor SP200 loudspeaker at CES 2016. It is a 3-way system featuring two large 12 inch Spendor woofers in an original Spendor 70’s style floor-standing enclosure. The Spendor SP200 delivers music with captivating clarity and real dynamics. It can fill the largest listening rooms with deep natural sound.
For extended low frequency response, high power handling and minimal room interaction, the SP200 has a sealed (non-ported) enclosure with two specially engineered Spendor 12 inch woofers. The bextrene plastic woofer cones use the same cone profile and material as our legendary ‘big’ Spendor BC3 Broadcast reference monitor. Forty years on this cone still performs so well we found no reason to change it. However, to cope with high pressure and extended excursion at low frequencies, the new SP200 woofers have Kevlar composite stabilizer domes bonded to the bextrene cones. Our combination of a sealed enclosure and optimized woofers brings significant benefits at low frequencies. Extremely low group delay distortion preserves original ‘as recorded’ musical timing which is critical for a totally immersive and believable listening experience. As there is no resonant port output, room positioning is far less critical than with a conventional ported loudspeaker. You will be surprised how much this benefits vinyl replay, and it allows the SP200 to deliver great sound in a small room.
The SP200 has a new Spendor 7 inch mid-range unit with EP77 polymer cone, cast magnesium alloy chassis, high efficiency motor system, optimized electro-dynamic damping, and excellent thermal dissipation. It delivers sound with a new level of clarity and dynamic range. High frequencies are handled by a 22mm wide-surround polyamide dome tweeter. In combination they deliver sound with outstanding coherence and definition over a wide deep listening area.
For the SP200 our Classic cabinet engineering has been refined to a new level of sophistication. The cabinet is constructed with thin lightly braced panels attached to a rigid front baffle. Critically dimensioned visco-elastic damping pads are bonded to each panel. At mid and high frequencies the cabinet produces virtually no audible movement, while at low frequencies the side panel are allowed to flex in harmony with the output from the woofers. This subtle synchronized movement adds a captivating warmth and charm to any music, which many listeners find irresistible. Each mechanically damped base has four levelling feet attached via forged steel inserts to hold the cabinet rock steady. The elimination of micro-vibration allows fine musical detail to be reproduced with delicate precision.
A meticulously refined crossover network with precision wound inductors and high-linearity plastic film capacitors integrates the drivers seamlessly in a minimum phase alignment. Excellent efficiency (89dB) and an easy to drive load ensure complete compatibility with all good amplifiers, from powerful solid state to the most esoteric tube designs.
Specifications: dimensions (H x W x D) 43″ x 14.5″ x 20″; weight 120 lbs. each; 89dB sensitivity; 8 ohm impedance, (min. 6.2 ohms); typical in-room response 20Hz – 25kHz.
Every critical component and every complete loudspeaker is calibrated to stringent broadcast reference standards. The SP200 is 100% UK designed and manufactured by Spendor.
Retail price for the Spendor SP200 Classic is $24,995 US and $33,995 Canadian per pair. Standard finish is cherry with a satin black plinth. Rosewood finish available at extra cost.
For more info, please visit www.spendoraudio.com
