Star Electronics Event: Demystifying Analog and Digital Music Playback, June 23, 2018

On Sat June 23 2018 (12-5pm) Star Electronics is going to reveal some hard facts between these 2 audio formats. This will be a huge opportunity to experience top-end gear on two competing state of the art technologies. We guarantee this will be something you have never experienced before! So drop in to the Digital and Analog Playback Event we have planned for you at Star Electronics!

• Two Digital/Analog technology seminars will be conducted starting at 1pm and the second starting at 3pm

• Seminar attendees will qualify to win a pair of Mitchell and Johnson headphones

• Refreshments and appetizers will be served during the event

• Free vinyl cleaning will be offered between 11am – 1pm & 4:30pm – 6pm

• Special pricing on new and used records

What brands will you experience during analog playback?

• Acoustic Solid, Linn and Gold Note turntables, Thoress and Gold Note Phonostages, Acoustic Solid tonearms

What brands and technologies will you experience during digital playback?

• Brinkmann Digital, Linn DSM streamer, Yamaha multiroom streamer, Gold Note Streamer, Roon, MQA, DSD

Amplification, loudspeakers and cables will include:

• Audiovector and Gold Note speakers, Accustic Arts, SPL, Belles, Unison Research, Adcom, Linn, Cardas, Synergistic Research

The event will be hosted by Star Electronics and Tri-cell Enterprises at Star Electronics, 1136 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1P7.

Add this event to your calendar by clicking the button below!



