Sunrise Records to Take Over HMV Stores In Canada

HMV Canada went into receivership in January and will soon be closing all of its 102 stores nationwide. However music lovers can rejoice in the news that in a surprising and risky move, Sunrise Records will be investing seven-figures this year and converting 70 of these locations to Sunrise Records stores. The new stores will be opening as early as April 2017. While records will be front-and-center at all the new stores, Sunrise will also retail CDs, apparel, merchandise and board games. Doug Putman, president of Sunrise Records, said that the new stores will offer more depth in the record catalogue, thanks to the fact that the manager of each store will make purchasing decisions based on their market. This will also mean that each store will be a bit different. So get out there and support your local Sunrise Records store all you music lovers!