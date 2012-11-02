SVS, has just announced the launch of their new Ultra Series loudspeakers, designed to deliver high performance at an affordable price.
The SVS Ultra Series loudspeakers were designed in house by audio enthusiasts with over fifty years combined experience in the high-end audio arena. The SVS Ultra series have been designed to provide a deep, detailed soundstage with high resolution and transparency, and rich, whicle articulate bass.
The Ultra Series loudspeaker lineup, includes a 45-inch tall upswept trapezoidal tower, a bookshelf speaker, center channel, and a uniquely flexible surround speaker. Lead designer Mark Mason and the engineering team began work by performing finite element analysis (FEA) on all of the proposed components using a sophisticated computer program that simulated the internal forces of each speaker and allowed for advanced engineering – all prior to building a prototype. Every dimension was tweaked to maximize performance. Even the speaker grille design was subjected to this rigorous FEA to ensure the utmost in sonic transparency.
Once prototypes were constructed-with many parts being custom tooled exclusively for the Ultra series-further development was conducted at the world-renowned National Research Council (NRC) facilities in Ottawa, Canada, where each speaker underwent hours of anechoic chamber measurements and subsequent revisions to perfect the design. Final voicing was performed in the NRC’s famous IEC 268-13 standardized listening room, where Mason and SVS President Gary Yacoubian refined their performance in a real-world environment.
From top to bottom, the Ultra Tower that stands as the flagship of the lineup boasts top-grade components and high-end design features configured to deliver uncompromised, dynamic, distortion-free audio, with open, airy highs and the deep, tight, linear and powerful bass. Its unique SoundMatch 3.5-way crossover is designed so that only the top of the two 6.5-inch composite glass-fiber midrange drivers crosses over to the tweeter, while the bottom midrange driver works to ensure that off-axis performance is smooth and even, with a wider sweet spot and a more consistent sound across the entire room.
The Ultra Tower also employs SVS’s proprietary ForceFactor woofer array, with two 8-inch drivers horizontally opposed to eliminate cabinet vibrations, for reduced distortion and cleaner, tighter bass response. Since the Ultra Tower’s trapezoidal shape results in non-parallel surfaces-which serves to reduce standing waves within the cabinets themselves-each of the four UltraSonic woofers also fires in different directions into the room, reducing frequency response deviations throughout the listening space, and ensuring more consistent, powerful and accurate bass performance no matter where you sit.
Every other speaker in the Ultra series has been designed to complement the performance of the Ultra Tower, with flush-mounted drivers to reduce diffraction and improve on-axis high frequency response, along with rear-mounted bass reflex ports (on the Tower, Bookshelf, and Center) for phenomenal bass output and extension and minimal frequency response degradation.
The Ultra Center features vertically aligned midrange driver and tweeter for improved uniformity in horizontal dispersion and a consistent frequency response at all listening positions within a typical home theater environment, along with dual woofers for increased bass output and power handling. The Ultra Surround also promises to deliver an incredibly immersive and flexible multichannel sound experience. Designed with dual isolated crossovers for each tweeter and woofer, the Ultra Surround can operate in either bipole, dipole, or in SVS’s unique Duet configuration, which creates two separate speakers within one cabinet. In Duet mode, each speaker’s two discrete channels means that listeners can implement a true 7.1-channel surround sound experience using only two Ultra Surround speakers instead of the typical four.
The new Ultra Series loudspeakers will be available as of Nov. 20, 2012, at the following U.S. dollar MSRP: SVS Ultra Tower $1999 pair; SVS Ultra Bookshelf $999 pair; SVS Ultra Center $699; SVS Ultra Surround $1199 pair. For more information, please visit www.SVSound.com.
