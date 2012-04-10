Tandem-Audio Reference Series Racks

Aaudio Imports, has just introduced Tandem-Audio’s Reference Series Equipment Racks to the North American market. There are six racks in the Reference Series, each are fully adjustable, vibration-free and entirely handmade. The racks have been designed to be easily assembled and levelled and are available in single and double-wide formats as well as in a variety of sizes and wood veneers.
Tandem-Audio calls its shelving technololgy, the Metal Manipulating Vibration System. While resembling a single slice of wood resting in a metal frame, each shelf is actually a complex construct of handcrafted wood veneers around a vibration-absorbing core framed in a cast aluminum alloy electrostatically painted silver-gray. Reference System shelves measure 27.5 inches wide by 19.7 inches deep, by just under 3.5 inches high, and support up to 220 lbs.
The shelf core is an aluminum-plywood sandwich filled by a layer of 3.22-inch wood cubes that are hand glued together. An aluminum plate immersed in a low-inertia metal filling is embedded inside each shelf, and hand-applied veneers encapsulate the whole. The wood cubes absorb ambient vibrations and transfer them to the aluminum plate and metal filling, which lower their resonant frequency out of acoustic range. The racks’ support columns are made of the same aluminum alloy as the shelf chassis, and are veneered to resemble solid wood posts.
Reference System veneers can be custom selected to attractively complement any residential environment. Available woods include African and American walnut, dibetou, mahogany, makore, beech, maple and wenge, as well as exotic varieties like ebony and palisander, and special custom offerings.
Reference Series Racks are currently available through Aaudio Imports at the following MSRP:
Single-width systems:
$9,200 U.S. for a 2-shelf
$12,500 U.S. for a 3-shelf
$15,800 U.S. for a 4-shelf
Double-width systems:
$11,100 U.S. for a 2-shelf
$14,100 U.S. for a 3-shelf
$17,100 U.S. for a 4-shelf
For further information, visit Aaudio Imports’ website at: www.aaudioimports.com.
ナイキ エアマックス
ナイキ(NIKE)の海外通販サイト！大人気ナイキのナイキ スニーカー,ナイキ エアマックス,ナイキ フリー,ナイキ コービー,ナイキ リュック激安通販。送料＆返品?交換も無料！
viagra
…
IT Services
[…]we came across a cool website that you just could get pleasure from. Take a look for those who want[…]
Garments manufacturer
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
アルマーニ メンズ ベルト
ベルトjapan公式通販サイト。ブランドベルトはもちろん、ベルトjapan限定販売ブランドのバーバリー、ディーゼル、ルイヴィトン等のベルトを販売。常時3,000点以上の在庫。
discount sex toys
[…]The info talked about in the article are several of the very best readily available […]
buttplug
[…]please go to the internet sites we stick to, which includes this one particular, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
vibrating anal beads
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did one master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]
ルブタン メンズ
ルブタン 靴,christian louboutin 靴,人気,新作,激安,通販,専門店。常時3,000点以上の在庫、サイズも充実。豊富な品揃えから毎日お安くお買い求めいただけます。
Human Rights
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Happiness
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Uncover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Lime Crime Venus
Tandem-Audio Reference Series Racks | CANADA HiFi Magazine,Lime Crime Venus
http://drjaydani.com/
[…]just beneath, are various entirely not related web pages to ours, even so, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
cut resistant gloves
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
chandelier
[…]the time to read or take a look at the material or internet sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]below you will discover the link to some sites that we assume you ought to visit[…]
porn
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply might take pleasure in. Take a search if you want[…]
anal sex
[…]just beneath, are various completely not connected websites to ours, nonetheless, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
best g spot toy
[…]one of our guests not long ago recommended the following website[…]
Personality Test Online FREE
…
Online FREE Personality Test
[…]one of our visitors just lately proposed the following website[…]
How to detox Your Body
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to simply because we believe they’re worth visiting[…]
Full body detox
[…]that will be the finish of this report. Here you will come across some websites that we think you will appreciate, just click the links over[…]
free software download for pc
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless actually worth taking a appear, whoa did one study about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]
betterscooter.com
Paquet rapide a soigné. betterscooter.com parfait.
Drug rehabilitation programs
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but do not get lots of link love from[…]
discount up to 98%
[…]very few internet sites that transpire to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
Cheap Hotels Near Me
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got more problerms also […]
W Hotel
[…]Every as soon as in a though we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below would be the latest web sites that we decide on […]
free download for android
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Online personality test
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Thrusting Dildo
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to for the reason that we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
bunny rabbit vibrator
…
Gratis Descargar Para Windows
[…]we came across a cool site which you might delight in. Take a appear when you want[…]
best nipple clamps
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]
インフルエンザ
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are essentially really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
Seals & Gaskets
[…]the time to read or check out the content material or sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Letras de
[…]Here are a few of the web-sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
KODI
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You might Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
European River Cruises
[…]very few internet sites that happen to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
…Visitor recommendations
[…] What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link for your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]Here are some of the web-sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
…Trackback: �zmir Eskort ilanlar�
…Eskort ilanlar�
games for boys download
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the material or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
Body Jewellery
[…]just beneath, are many completely not connected web sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
kala jadoo
[…]the time to study or go to the content material or sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
giocare alle slot gratis
[…]Every when inside a though we choose blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the newest sites that we decide on […]
dell studio parts
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/dell-inspiron-530-531-350w-power-supply-0u345d-ps-6351-2
mdansby software
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you just might get pleasure from. Take a search in case you want[…]
work online from home no startup cost
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Locate Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
paintless dent removal training
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless seriously worth taking a look, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated sites to ours, even so, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
recommended you read
[…]the time to study or stop by the content material or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
free download for windows 8
…
best cock sleeve
…
In2Streams.co
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
G Spot Vibrator
…
free download for windows 10
[…]very couple of sites that transpire to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
Self Divorce
[…]Every as soon as in a although we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most current internet sites that we opt for […]
educational games for windows 7
[…]the time to study or visit the content or internet sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
ilitary boots
[…]The details talked about inside the article are a few of the top obtainable […]
g spot vibrator
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to for the reason that we think they may be worth visiting[…]
free pc games download for windows 10
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
catering
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
Extreme vibrator
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Find Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Usually posts some quite intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site.
Glass Dildo
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Wholesale Ejuice
…
economical voice service mississauga
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
UCS-E140D-M1/K9
[…]just beneath, are quite a few absolutely not related web pages to ours, nonetheless, they are certainly worth going over[…]
adult novelty stores
[…]please pay a visit to the websites we adhere to, such as this one, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
jewelry wholesale in nairobi
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
electrical wholesaler
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be basically really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]