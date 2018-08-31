TAVES Consumer Electronics Show – All good things must come to an end!

After a great seven year run of the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show, co-founders Suave Kajko and Simon Au have decided to move on to other projects. We put our hearts and souls into the show and hope that it will be remembered well by industry members and consumers alike. Every year, the show brought together thousands of audio and technology enthusiasts, industry members and media, resulting in many success stories – from business collaborations to increased sales and long lasting friendships. Every year, our exhibitors put together amazing showcases of their products, providing attendees with highly engaging, unforgettable experiences.

As co-founders, we are very grateful for all the support TAVES has received from the industry, consumers and media over the years. The show was a great pleasure to run, a remarkable experience, but also an enormous amount of work. The show allowed us to meet lots of fascinating individuals and forge many new relationships. We will miss TAVES but it is time for us to move on.

We’re both working on exciting new projects and you’ll be hearing from us again very soon!

Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years!

Suave Kajko and Simon Au