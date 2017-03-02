TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Announces 2017 Dates and Venue

TAVES, the Consumer Electronics Show that everyone in North America is taking about, is returning this fall!

New venue, new experiences: We’re thrilled to announce that after another year of exponential growth, TAVES is moving to a new, larger permanent home — the Toronto Congress Centre — and running two weeks earlier — October 13th-15th, 2017! Easily accessible by public transportation and car — with over 6,000 free parking spaces, TAVES 2017 will feature over 70,000 square feet of dynamic installations on one easy-to-explore show floor.

Watch for an expanded technology showcase, a greater number of HiFi / Home Theater exhibits and exciting new programming!

TAVES showcases cutting-edge products in the most exciting categories: HiFi and home theater, virtual reality, robots, wearables, drones, hi-tech vehicles, 3D printing and tech toys. The show attracts, tech-savvy millennials, luxury-loving consumers, industry professionals, mainstream and specialist media, innovators and educators.

More information about the 2017 show will be released in the coming weeks For more info, please stay tuned to NOVO or check out www.taveshow.com.