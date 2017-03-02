TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Announces 2017 Dates and Venue

TAVES, the Consumer Electronics Show that everyone in North America is taking about, is returning this fall!

New venue, new experiences: We’re thrilled to announce that after another year of exponential growth, TAVES is moving to a new, larger permanent home — the Toronto Congress Centre — and running two weeks earlier — October 13th-15th, 2017!  Easily accessible by public transportation and car — with over 6,000 free parking spaces, TAVES 2017 will feature over 70,000 square feet of dynamic installations on one easy-to-explore show floor.

Watch for an expanded technology showcase, a greater number of HiFi / Home Theater exhibits and exciting new programming!

TAVES showcases cutting-edge products in the most exciting categories: HiFi and home theater, virtual reality, robots, wearables, drones, hi-tech vehicles, 3D printing and tech toys. The show attracts, tech-savvy millennials, luxury-loving consumers, industry professionals, mainstream and specialist media, innovators and educators.

More information about the 2017 show will be released in the coming weeks :-)  For more info, please stay tuned to NOVO or check out www.taveshow.com.

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

