TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Returns This Oct. 28 to Oct. 30 – Bigger and Bolder!

TAVES, Canada’s ultimate consumer electronics show is delighted to announce its return to Richmond Hill, Ontario (in York Region), the country’s high-tech capital, after our most successful year ever. And with an even bigger, bolder lineup. The 2016 show will run from Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Sheraton Parkway and Best Western North Toronto Hotels.

The place to connect with tech-savvy consumers

Last year’s show saw a staggering 55% spike in attendance and 42% growth in exhibitors – solidifying TAVES’ reputation as the place to connect with tech-savvy consumers with a taste for innovative products. Showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, hearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theatre, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles – the show attracts consumers, industry, mainstream and specialist media.

New programming a big success

New programing opened TAVES up to families – and brought a whole new energy to the show. Kids and adults played side-by-side at the Outdoor Electronics Playground, trying out drones, remote control toys, electric cars, e-bikes and scooters.

The Robotics and Technology Workshops gave kids the thrill of building and programming their own robots and gizmos while their parents explored exhibits.

Big crowds packed our expanded Technology and Innovation Pavilions, eager to experience the latest tech toys from virtual reality headsets to 3D printers to wearables. Movie and music lovers were also back in full force – exploring the dizzying array of audio and home theatre products available in the TAVES demonstration rooms.

TAVES 2016: Bigger, better, more ambitious

Innovation and Technology Pavilion: Reconfigured to accommodate the explosion of new products – and consumer interest – the new, larger, high-octane exhibit hall will be supplemented with demonstration suites where attendees can try out the latest tech toys and prototypes.

Audio and Home Theatre Demonstration Rooms: Four floors of intimate demonstration rooms showcasing the latest in superior sound and vision technology from global brands and boutique innovators.

Headphones and Portable Audio: A superb selection of ear gear: headphones, amps, players and accessories that deliver sound in stunning, immersive clarity.

Robotics and Technology Workshops: Also returning – the wildly successful workshops. Led by professional educators and engineers, kids can experience the thrill of building and programming their own robots and gizmos while their parents explore the rest of the show.

Outdoor Electronics Playground: A massive hit, the Outdoor Electronics Playground will be back with more to play with: drones, remote control toys, e-bikes, scooters and electric cars – and a brand new indoor component.

TAVES Talks Tech: An expanded selection of entertaining and informative sessions on everything from electric cars to OLEDs to help attendees navigate the fast-paced world of consumer technology.

As the Internet of Things connects entertainment systems, tech toys, appliances, homes and automobiles, TAVES is eclipsing traditional trade shows as the venue to electrify Canadians with cutting-edge products.

Exciting new show elements will be announced in the weeks and months to come.

