TDK Life on Record TREK Flex Bluetooth Speaker

TDK Life on Record, is a brand that just announced a new product to its offering – the new TREK Flex portable Bluetooth, wireless, sound-enhanced and shock-resistant powered loudspeaker.

The new TREK Flex is both weatherproof and wireless, and incorporates MaxxBass for enhanced bass performance. The TDK Life on Record TREK Flex is able to produce 360 degree room-filling audio from almost any place.

Cylindrical in shape, the TREK Flex surrounds listeners with rich sound from two full-range speakers and a passive radiator. MaxxBass by Waves is a patented virtual subwoofer technology that successfully produces the sensation of deep bass.

TREK Flex Features:

• IK07 shock resistant design

• Bluetooth wireless technology

• Rechargeable battery with micro USB to USB charging (1 amp)

• Two full-range drivers and one passive radiator

• Built-in track controls and speakerphone functionality

• IP65 weatherproof design protects against water and dust

The new TREK Flex will be available in Q1-2015 with a MSRP of: $129.95 U.S. For more information, please visit: http://www.tdkperformance.com.