The Bryston B135 SST2 Integrated Amplifier

Bryston has just announced the release of its new integrated amplifier called the B135 SST2, a replacement for the B100 SST. The new model promises to be one of the most sonically transparent and reliable audio products available today. It offers performance levels equal to the finest separate audio components. The B135 SST2 provides 135 watts per channel at 8 ohms and 180 watts per channel at 4 ohms. There are provisions for 7 high level inputs, a pass-through feature, one tape loop and a pre-out/main-in feature. A headphone jack is provided for those requiring monitoring and private listening provisions. A fully functioning remote control is optional. The B135 SST2 will retail for the same price as the B100 SST.

Highlights of the Bryston B135 SST2 include:

• Three completely separate and independent custom torodial power supplies are employed to prevent any possibility of channel to channel cross talk, interference or interaction between digital and analog sections.

• A unique ultra-linear input buffer with gain results in a substantial reduction in noise floor and distortion.

• Pass-through feature to allow for simple integration into multi-channel surround systems.

• Pre-out/main-in connectors allow for complete separation of the preamplifier and power amplifier sections making multi-channel system integration quick and easy.

• Gold plated five-way speaker binding posts and gold plated RCA/SPDIF input and output connectors provide long-term trouble – free connections.

For more info, please visit www.bryston.ca