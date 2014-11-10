The Chord Company C-line Interconnects

The Chord Company (Chord) has launched a new entry-level interconnect cable that combines their proprietary ARAY technique with a very affordable price. Chord claims the new C-line cable series to be a “game-changer” and “the most technically advanced cable at its price point and beyond”.
The C-line features pseudo-balanced oxygen-free copper conductors with fully floating high-performance shielding and is optimised for maximum performance with CD players, DACs and streamers; it is also the perfect choice for use with home-theatre systems. In addition to being constructed using ARAY techniques, C-line also benefits from unique direct gold-plating technology, plus ultra-reliable over-moulded strain-relief for the cable’s plug terminations.
C-line specifications
- Pseudo-balanced oxygen-free copper conductors
- ARAY construction techniques
- Unique direct gold-plating technology
- Ultra-reliable over-moulded strain relief
- Available in RCA to RCA in 1.0 and 0.5 metre lengths
The new C-line interconnect is currently available; however, only U.K. pricing has been announced, at: £45.00/1-meter or £35.00/0.5-meter. Look for more information at: http://www.chord.co.uk/.