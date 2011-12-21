Theil Audio USS and SS2.2 SmartSubs

Thiel Audio, will be unveiling its latest incarnations of its SmartSub powered subwoofer products at CES, in January 2012.
The subs now utilize new amplifier topology for improved performance and reliability and carryover boundary-compensation circuitry from previous model that is said to optimize response based on the subwoofers’ distance from rear and side walls.
The updated entry-level USS sub now includes Theil’s thermal compensation circuitry. This circuitry is claimed to eliminate thermal compression distortion and was previously only available on higher models. The amplifiers in both the USS and SS2.2 are high-efficiency switching power supply analog amplifiers.
The USS features proprietary 10-inch aluminum woofer boasting long excursion and low distortion. The SS2.2 uses two of the same 10-inch woofers.
The USS delivers 99dB of output at 20 Hz and 106dB at 30Hz, while the SS2.2 ups the ante a bit by delivering up to 105dB at 20Hz, and 112dB at 30Hz.
The USS will be available in natural cherry, dark cherry and black ash and the SS2.2 will be available in a full selection of standard and custom hardwood veneers with stainless-steel hardware and heavy duty spikes borrowed from THIEL’s flagship CS3.7 loudspeaker.
These subwoofers will optimally work in conjunction with Theil’s companion PX05 passive crossover module. The PX05 module is custom-made for use with different Thiel speakers to adjust the subs’ response to the natural frequency response and bass roll-off of different Thiel full-range speakers. The module is designed to extend speaker system bass response down to 20Hz and provide increased bass detail without loss of impact.
The new 500-watt USS subwoofer carries a MSRP of $3,490 U.S., while the 1,000-watt SS2.2 has a MSRP of $6,390 U.S. The optional PX05 crossover module is $500 U.S. All models are expected to begin shipping in mid-January 2012.
Look for more details on these subwoofer products at: www.thielaudio.com.
Professional Interventionist
[…]The details talked about in the report are a few of the very best obtainable […]
aromasuperstore las vegas
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!
Women’s T-shirt wholesale in nairobi
[…]the time to read or visit the content material or sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Sports aids
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to mainly because we feel they may be worth visiting[…]
Paul Biya
[…]one of our guests not long ago suggested the following website[…]
Web Design Company in Kolkata
[…]usually posts some pretty exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Trump Hat
[…]the time to read or take a look at the subject material or websites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Continued
…
Kizi
[…]please pay a visit to the internet sites we follow, including this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
lazada voucher
[…]Every the moment in a even though we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the latest internet sites that we decide on […]
decorating for the holidays
[…]The info talked about in the post are a number of the best available […]
Rechargeable
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Cleaning Supplies
[…]very few internet sites that transpire to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
Air conditioning repair Tampa
[…]we like to honor quite a few other world wide web sites on the internet, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
Sustainable Buriti Oil from the deep Amazon rainforest
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless seriously worth taking a look, whoa did a single find out about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
Tampa Fl air conditioning companies
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Come across Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
auto tow dolly
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Come across Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
southfield auto wrecker near
[…]just beneath, are a lot of completely not related internet sites to ours, however, they are surely really worth going over[…]
IRS Dispute
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
How to make a million in nursing
[…]we came across a cool web page which you may well get pleasure from. Take a search in the event you want[…]
+972-506-710929
[…]below you will come across the link to some internet sites that we think you ought to visit[…]
credit repair service
[…]usually posts some incredibly exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Fidelis MLTC
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get lots of link adore from[…]