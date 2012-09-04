THIEL Audio CS2.7 Floor Standing Loudspeaker

THIEL Audio has just announced the new CS2.7 3-way floor standing loudspeaker. The CS2.7 employs the same coincident tweeter/midrange driver as the company’s flagship model, the CS3.7. The CS2.7 also uses a short coil / long gap 8-inch woofer coupled to a passive radiator for fast, accurate bass response.

The new CS2.7 features a cabinet engineered from the ground up using bent plywood sidewall technology also adapted from the CS3.7, as well as carefully engineered internal bracing used to minimize cabinet resonances. The CS2.7 employs a completely new first order phase and time coherent crossover network—a signature of the THIEL brand for over 30 years.

The uncolored output of THIEL’s proprietary drivers along with astonishing frequency response and ultra-low distortion specifications have contributed to THIEL’s impressive catalog of accolades from media and music aficionados worldwide. The CS2.7 is the next generation of THIEL loudspeaker to carry forward these engineering advances. Also at the heart of the CS2.7 are stunning industrial design elements that accent the traditional sloped THIEL baffle and legendary real wood veneers. THIEL’s Kentucky-based factory also encourages dealers to offer custom finishes to their customers, accommodating virtually any décor. The THIEL CS2.7 is built to the same exacting standard that has been the hallmark of the brand for nearly 35 years and is what enables the company to offer a 10-year warranty on the complete line of floor standing, architectural and subwoofer products.

The THIEL CS2.7 will be shipping this September and will have an MSRP of $9900 US per pair.

For more info, please visit www.thielaudio.com