THIEL Audio TT1 Loudspeaker

THIEL Audio has announced their new TT1 floorstanding loudspeaker. Part of the THIEL Audio’s new 3rd Avenue Collection, the TT1 is named after the iconic Nashville thoroughfare where THIEL is now based. The 3rd Avenue Collection will feature speakers for traditional 2-channel as well as home cinema.

The TT1 is an expression of a revitalized THIEL brand and expresses an elegant form, while incorporating a advanced acoustical design and manufacturing techniques. The TT1 aims to deliver neutrality – avoiding unwanted colorations and distortion.

The THIEL TT1 utilizes a 4-driver array and multi-order crossover network in a heavily braced, vented MDF enclosure. Sculpted elliptical side panels are unique and require proprietary tooling to create. The rigid baffle construction and midrange mounting architecture have been engineered with a focus on back-wave optimization, resulting in unusually flat response and overall clarity.

THIEL claims that the TT1 is the highest expression of performance from THIEL. The TT1 is available in premium Rosewood and Walnut veneers as well as White and Black gloss finishes. The TT1 will be available in Q1-2015 at at MSRP of $5798 U.S. / pair. All THIEL loudspeakers feature a 10-year warranty. Look for more details at: http://www.thielaudio.com/.