TIDAL Audio Event by Wynn Audio at Element Acoustics



Wynn Audio, the premier Canadian distributor for TIDAL Audio, Thales Audio and Goldmund, just had a TIDAL Audio customer event in Vancouver with an amazing turnout. Their exclusive dealer in British Columbia, Element Acoustics, hosted the event and did a wonderful at it. The event focused around the demonstration of the spectacular TIDAL Sunray, driven by the TIDAL Assoluta Monoblocks and Presencio Preamp.

Take a look for more on Wynn Audio’s Facebook site:

