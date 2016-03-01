Top 5 Subwoofer Placement Tips from SVS Sound Experts

Placement of subwoofers is a process driven by competing variables that differ in every home. Décor, floor space, furniture, speaker placement, seating location, and of course, sound quality all factor into the decision of where a subwoofer should be placed. If you have flexibility, there’s an artistry to subwoofer placement that can be aided by understanding some basic acoustic principles and set-up techniques.
To help you with subwoofer placement in a 2.1, 5.1, 7.2.4 or any other audio set-up, the Sound Experts at SVS offer these – 5 Tips for Finding the Best Location for Your Subwoofer(s):
• Try a Front Corner First – Corner placement generally does the best job of exciting all possible room modes, resulting in a denser wave pattern in the room. While this can often make for hugely impactful bass, it can sometimes result in a “boomy” sound depending on your listening position.
• Do the Subwoofer Crawl – If you still find excessive peaks or nulls in your listening position, you can set-up a subwoofer in the prime listening spot in your room, literally the exact spot you would normally sit when listening to your system. Then play a recurring bass line or test signal and crawl around so your ears are at the same level as the subwoofer would be. Wherever the bass sounds best during your crawl is the best location for your subwoofer. For a more detailed description, please visit the SVS art of subwoofer placement tutorial.
• Use EQ to Fight Dead Spots – Many AV receivers offer auto-EQ for all speakers, including the subwoofer and will automatically adjust output for standing waves or room anomalies. If not, there’s several affordable external EQ systems available for shaping your subwoofer’s performance to accommodate your room.
• Consider Going Dual – Two small subwoofers can be easier to place than a single larger subwoofer in many rooms. You also get the advantage of increased sound wave density in the low end and a smoother frequency response at more listening positions in the room. Plus, two subwoofers will not have to work as hard for the same acoustic output as one larger subwoofer.
• Be Flexible With Listening Location – If your situation only allows for the subwoofer to reside in a single location with no compromises, that’s OK. Sometimes moving seats just a few feet can make a big difference and move your ears out of a peak or null and into a neutral sounding location.
Once you’ve decided on a location, many subwoofers have sophisticated DSP amplifiers that allow you to optimize the in-room performance with incredible precision. If you are interested in a deeper dive into Subwoofer DSP, check out this SVS Sound Experts blog post: Understanding DSP – Unlock the Full Power of Your Subwoofer.
If you’re ready to experienced deep, accurate, mood altering bass, SVS offers sealed and ported subwoofers in a range of sizes and finishes, for all home theater and audiophile set-ups.
Chic
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Adelaide
[…]very couple of internet websites that happen to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
Foundation
[…]Every when in a when we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most current sites that we select […]
Arizona Super Lawyer
[…]that could be the end of this write-up. Here you will come across some web pages that we feel you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
Brian Chase Tucson Lawyer
[…]Here is a great Weblog You may Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Book Printing And Fulfillment Services
[…]that may be the finish of this post. Here you?ll come across some websites that we feel you?ll value, just click the links over[…]
Discover More
[…]Every once in a even though we pick out blogs that we read. Listed below are the most current internet sites that we pick out […]
Virtual Reality
[…]Every when in a when we pick blogs that we study. Listed below are the latest web sites that we pick […]
pickup ??
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply might take pleasure in. Take a look in case you want[…]
…
[…]below you?ll find the link to some websites that we feel you should visit[…]
…
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated sites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
marco island fishing charters
[…]just beneath, are many totally not associated sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re surely worth going over[…]
…
[…]one of our visitors a short while ago encouraged the following website[…]
Blackberryempire.com
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but don?t get a good deal of link appreciate from[…]
#1 Source for Movie News & Reviews
[…]Every after inside a when we select blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most recent web-sites that we select […]
kayak fishing charter martin county
[…]below you?ll come across the link to some sites that we believe you need to visit[…]
Best Loose Leaf Teas
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re actually worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
…
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Uncover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
obat kuat viagra
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
…
[…]we prefer to honor many other internet internet sites around the web, even when they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
60ml e liquid
[…]Every when inside a even though we decide on blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the latest sites that we decide on […]
120ml ejuice
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
stable lift foundation repair san antonio
[…]The details talked about inside the post are a number of the very best obtainable […]
ag10 battery
[…]please stop by the web sites we follow, such as this 1, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
ag10 battery
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
best appetite suppressant pills
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless definitely worth taking a search, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]
doorstep spa bangalore
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be essentially really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
energy pills
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are really really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
beard care
[…]below you?ll locate the link to some websites that we feel you should visit[…]
Dryer cleaning
[…]the time to study or go to the content material or internet sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
linteater
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are in fact really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
Sheepshead Bay Dryer Vent Cleaning Wizard
[…]please stop by the sites we adhere to, including this one particular, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
Islamic vashikaran mantra
[…]one of our guests just lately proposed the following website[…]
poetry
[…]below you?ll come across the link to some internet sites that we assume you should visit[…]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/business-tech/law/
[…]that will be the end of this write-up. Here you will discover some internet sites that we consider you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/art/art-art/
[…]Every once in a while we pick blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most recent web sites that we pick […]
Cleaner Brooklyn
Home and apartment cleaning in Brooklyn
home cleaning new york
[…]please visit the sites we comply with, like this one, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
robert
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are really worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]
lyric asu wa kuru kara
[…]please take a look at the websites we follow, such as this 1, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
Airbnb Host Manchester
[…]The info talked about in the report are some of the very best accessible […]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/art/photography/
[…]one of our guests just lately proposed the following website[…]
kapil matka
[…]one of our visitors recently encouraged the following website[…]
settingupadataroom.site
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are really really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
2cr5 battery equivalent
[…]we came across a cool web site which you could possibly enjoy. Take a look if you want[…]
Recliner Chair Reviews
This website reviews the best recliner chairs in the market.
svetodiodnye lampy ?27 10 W 1500 lumen dlya doma
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are essentially worth a go via, so have a look[…]
children’s care provider Salisbury Maryland
[…]usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
lampa svetodiodnaya ?27 20 W 3500 lumen dlya doma
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 learn about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
crisis management training
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but don?t get a good deal of link really like from[…]
SPDR Gold Trust
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You may Uncover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
malaysia
[…]one of our visitors not long ago proposed the following website[…]
website service
[…]we like to honor lots of other world wide web web pages on the web, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
pillows
[…]please pay a visit to the web sites we adhere to, which includes this one, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
invoice cloud
[…]one of our visitors just lately recommended the following website[…]
billig forbrugslan
[…]very couple of internet websites that occur to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
PNR status
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Uncover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
san antonio commercial painting
[…]below you?ll uncover the link to some sites that we consider you should visit[…]
cultural tours in mongolia
[…]very few web sites that occur to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
Mongolia Weekend Tours
[…]just beneath, are a lot of totally not related web pages to ours, nevertheless, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
Mongolia Riding tours
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated web sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
kupit lampa e40 svetodiodnaya 175 W 4500 lumen matovye
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
kupit lampa e40 svetodiodnaya 125 W 5000 lumen prozrachnye
[…]please take a look at the web-sites we adhere to, including this one particular, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
kupit svetodiodnaya lampa cokol e40 150 W 1000 lumen shar
[…]Here are some of the websites we recommend for our visitors[…]
svetodiodnye lampy e40 300 W 1500 lumen grusha kupit cena
[…]we came across a cool internet site which you could get pleasure from. Take a appear in case you want[…]
lawyers for insurance claims
[…]usually posts some quite intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
treniroki hokkei na ldu in America studentcheskiy
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]
trenirovatsya hokkeu in USA platnyi
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re basically worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
what to sell on ebay to make money
[…]we came across a cool site which you may possibly appreciate. Take a appear if you want[…]
clients reviews Coins sale United States
[…]below you will uncover the link to some internet sites that we feel it is best to visit[…]
Best Double Jogging Stroller
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to since we assume they’re worth visiting[…]
best double stroller
[…]one of our guests a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
DNA test
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago encouraged the following website[…]
DNA test
[…]Here are several of the web-sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
cr2016 battery equivalent
[…]the time to study or check out the subject material or web pages we have linked to beneath the[…]
debris containers
[…]we came across a cool web site that you simply may well appreciate. Take a search for those who want[…]
cr 2016 battery
[…]usually posts some very fascinating stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
mens lion chain
[…]just beneath, are several completely not connected sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be surely worth going over[…]
Cpi certification nursing
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to mainly because we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
cpi certification online
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advocate for our visitors[…]
custom badges keyrings
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Crisis prevention training online
[…]The facts talked about within the post are a few of the best offered […]
jobs in pharmacovigilance
In one place, experts get a quality checked and transparent overview of all Life Sciences jobs that we can find on the internet. BrightOwl is the place to be for Life Sciences experts looking for a job. We believe in the perfect mix of technology and a…
3.0 GHz Oscilloscopes
[…]Every after in a when we select blogs that we study. Listed below are the newest web sites that we select […]
svetodiodnye promyshlennye svetilniki moskva 50 W IP65
[…]Every after in a even though we pick blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most recent web sites that we pick […]
projektory svetodiodnye ulichnye uss 300 W IP66 kupit
[…]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are truly really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
kupit svetilniki svetodiodnye ulichnye zavod 150 W IP 65
[…]although websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are basically really worth a go through, so have a look[…]
Sell My Home
[…]Every once inside a when we pick out blogs that we read. Listed below are the latest websites that we pick out […]
functional testing
[…]that is the end of this post. Here you?ll locate some web-sites that we think you?ll value, just click the links over[…]
Equity Position
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
erotic massage
[…]we came across a cool web page that you simply could delight in. Take a appear should you want[…]
Locksmith Winter ParK FL
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a search, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got much more problerms as well […]
melissa mccarthy weight loss
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re in fact worth a go by, so possess a look[…]
effective weight loss
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I like but don?t get a great deal of link like from[…]
Banner ads exchange
[…]very few sites that take place to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
Download music albums
[…]one of our visitors a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
Chicago Commercial Real Estate
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
http://www.cabinetstogo.com/store/cabinets-boston-ma
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply may well delight in. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
http://www.cabinetstogo.com/product-category/bathroom-vanities/all-inclusive-vanities
[…]very couple of web-sites that occur to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
http://www.cabinetstogo.com/store/cabinets-los-angeles-ca
[…]very few web-sites that come about to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
…
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are actually worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
cabinetstogo.com/store/cabinets-dallas-tx
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
cabinetstogo.com/product-category/kitchen-cabinets
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be truly really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
Join Job-Drop and get head hunted by Top Tech Businesses
[…]Here are a few of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
cabinetstogo.com
[…]one of our visitors not long ago suggested the following website[…]
cabinetstogo.com/product-category/kitchen-cabinets/color/grey
[…]one of our guests not too long ago suggested the following website[…]
cabinetstogo.com/product-category/kitchen-cabinets/color/black
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]
tantric massage
[…]we came across a cool web site that you simply may possibly enjoy. Take a look when you want[…]
scio treatment
[…]Here are a number of the sites we advise for our visitors[…]
make online money
[…]we prefer to honor a lot of other net web sites on the internet, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
Verdek DC Fast Chargers
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Obtain Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
how to make a profit online
[…]one of our guests not long ago recommended the following website[…]
Business Process Management
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago encouraged the following website[…]
aromasuperstore
[…]Every the moment inside a though we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most current internet sites that we select […]
Karpiel Design
[…]Every once in a whilst we pick blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the newest web pages that we pick […]
tow truck service
[…]Every once in a when we pick blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most current web-sites that we pick […]
Process Measurement
[…]please visit the sites we adhere to, such as this one particular, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, however, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use.