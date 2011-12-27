Torus Power Releasing Products

473

Torus is a company that specializes in line power conditioning products.  Torus will be showing a number of new products at the upcoming CES 2012 in Las Vegas this January.  The products include the following:

IS Series:
Torus Power, a technological world leader in power isolation, conditioning and regulation for audio video, introduces the IS Series – a premium power conditioning product at entry level prices.

The 15 Amp model, IS15 has a MSRP of $1495 U.S., while the 5A and 10A models retail for $1095 U.S. and $1295 U.S. respectively.

A 20 Amp version, IS20, requires a dedicated 20Amp circuit, and retails for $$2395 U.S.

IS Series models provide isolation from the external power grid, noise filtration using toroidal isolation transformers featuring Plitron’s proprietary NBT technology and high levels instantaneous (peak) current on demand.

To achieve the lower price point, the IS Series does not include series mode surge suppression, which remains available in other Torus Power models.

Shipments begin in late January 2012.

Torus offering for Crestron and Nuage Nine:
Torus Power is taking its Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) Series of power conditioners to the next level in integration and control through agreements with Crestron Electronics and Nuage Nine, plus added features.

Crestron Electronics Inc specializes in automation and control systems, while Nuage Nine, Inc. is a developer and provider of digital solutions that automate the remote monitoring, configuration, and management of high-end home systems.

Plitron’s AVR series of power line conditioners combine toroidal isolation transformers to provide clean power and high instantaneous current capability, with automatic voltage regulaton, and Ethernet/RS232 control capability.

In 2012, Torus AVR units will interface with Crestron and Nuage 9 to provide integrators with powerful tools for control and monitoring.

E-mail notification of fault conditions is being added to all Torus Power AVR models. This feature expands AVR real-time control and monitoring capability for integrators and home owners. Torus AVR is already accessible by Ethernet and a built-in web browser allows user control of key system parameters.

High Power Wall Unit featuring Automatic Voltage Regulation
Torus Power introduces the WM 90 BAL AVR, the highest power version of its popular Wall Mount custom installation power conditioner series at a MSRP of $10,600 U.S. while other wall mount models are rated at 45A, 60A, and 75A, with prices starting at $5500 U.S.

Rack mount and standard components versions of AVR models rated at 45A, 60A, and 75A are also available at MSRPs from $7,700 U.S. to $10,600 U.S. All models in the range features 240V input.

Torus Power AVR models keep output voltage constant, in spite of variations, brownouts, sags in incoming voltage. This 90A wall mount power conditioner, provides true isolation from the power grid using Plitron toroidal transformers, high levels of instantaneous (peak) current on demand, noise filtration via Plitron’s proprietary NBT technology, Series Mode Surge Suppression, automatic voltage regulation and real-time monitoring and control via any local network web browser.

All AVR units support RS-232, include Ethernet access with built-in browser, and will integrate with Crestron, and NuageNine control systems during 2012.

New 25kVA and 35kVA Floor Mount Power Conditioners:
Torus Power adds Floor Standing models FM 35K and FM 25K to its expanding range of custom installation products designed by Art Kelm of Ground One in California.

These high power models join the All-in-One Series of power conditioners for the most discerning, large-scale installations.

The FM 35K provides an astounding 35,000 VA of power (145A @ 240V or 290A @ 120V) and weighs a shameless 730lbs. (329kg). The FM 25K provides 25,000VA of power capacity (100A @ 240V or 200A @ 120V) and weighs slightly less at 618lbs. (284kg).

Both the FM 35K and the FM 25K provide true isolation from the power grid, noise filtration using Plitron’s proprietary NBT technology high levels of instantaneous current (up to 10x the input current in instantaneous, peak, output current; 1,450A peak and 1,000A peak respectively) and an optional TVSS (Transient Voltage Spike & Surge suppression).

These models pair power capacity with refined fidelity to enable large scale quality power conditioning at the system and architectural level.

Look for more details on these new products at: www.toruspower.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

473 COMMENTS

  22. parajumper jacka

    It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to…

  32. mulberry v盲ska

    I actually wanted to compose a word to express gratitude to you for all the marvelous tips you are showing on this site. My time-consuming internet research has finally been honored with sensible knowledge to share with my family. I ‘d mention that ma…

  59. Billiga nike air max

    I’ve been browsing on-line more than 3 hours nowadays, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It藝s beautiful worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content material as you probably did,…

  64. mulberry v盲skor

    Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually irritating. A good site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I will be visiting it…

  93. cheap max air shoes

    I want to express my love for your generosity in support of persons who really need help with your content. Your personal dedication to passing the message all around turned out to be surprisingly advantageous and has in most cases allowed men and wome…

  114. woolrich prezzi

    I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is…

  131. Billiga uggs skor

    I simply wanted to thank you so much again. I do not know the things I might have taken care of in the absence of those advice discussed by you over this problem. It was the intimidating setting in my view, nevertheless being able to view the very skil…

  139. parajumper online

    Thanks so much for giving everyone an extremely pleasant chance to read articles and blog posts from this web site. It is always very ideal and also stuffed with a great time for me and my office mates to visit your website the equivalent of three time…

  146. Parajumpers blazer

    Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you st…

  155. mulberry clutch

    You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the h…

  172. Billiga korta uggs

    My husband and i got quite lucky when Ervin managed to finish up his survey through the entire ideas he gained through the web pages. It is now and again perplexing to simply be giving freely tricks which some people have been trying to sell. We unders…

  192. parajumper sale

    Howdy very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionallyI’m satisfied to seek out so many helpful info here in the publish, we want develop extra strategies on this regard, thanks for shari…

  208. Billiga ugg vantar

    You really make it appear really easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I feel I might never understand. It seems too complex and very extensive for me. I’m looking ahead in your subsequent post, Iˇll try to…

  214. parajumper online

    You really make it appear really easy together with your presentation however I to find this matter to be really one thing which I think I might by no means understand. It seems too complex and extremely huge for me. I’m taking a look forward to your…

  346. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

Leave a Reply