Torus Power Releasing Products

Torus is a company that specializes in line power conditioning products. Torus will be showing a number of new products at the upcoming CES 2012 in Las Vegas this January. The products include the following:

IS Series:

Torus Power, a technological world leader in power isolation, conditioning and regulation for audio video, introduces the IS Series – a premium power conditioning product at entry level prices.

The 15 Amp model, IS15 has a MSRP of $1495 U.S., while the 5A and 10A models retail for $1095 U.S. and $1295 U.S. respectively.

A 20 Amp version, IS20, requires a dedicated 20Amp circuit, and retails for $$2395 U.S.

IS Series models provide isolation from the external power grid, noise filtration using toroidal isolation transformers featuring Plitron’s proprietary NBT technology and high levels instantaneous (peak) current on demand.

To achieve the lower price point, the IS Series does not include series mode surge suppression, which remains available in other Torus Power models.

Shipments begin in late January 2012.

Torus offering for Crestron and Nuage Nine:

Torus Power is taking its Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) Series of power conditioners to the next level in integration and control through agreements with Crestron Electronics and Nuage Nine, plus added features.

Crestron Electronics Inc specializes in automation and control systems, while Nuage Nine, Inc. is a developer and provider of digital solutions that automate the remote monitoring, configuration, and management of high-end home systems.

Plitron’s AVR series of power line conditioners combine toroidal isolation transformers to provide clean power and high instantaneous current capability, with automatic voltage regulaton, and Ethernet/RS232 control capability.

In 2012, Torus AVR units will interface with Crestron and Nuage 9 to provide integrators with powerful tools for control and monitoring.

E-mail notification of fault conditions is being added to all Torus Power AVR models. This feature expands AVR real-time control and monitoring capability for integrators and home owners. Torus AVR is already accessible by Ethernet and a built-in web browser allows user control of key system parameters.

High Power Wall Unit featuring Automatic Voltage Regulation

Torus Power introduces the WM 90 BAL AVR, the highest power version of its popular Wall Mount custom installation power conditioner series at a MSRP of $10,600 U.S. while other wall mount models are rated at 45A, 60A, and 75A, with prices starting at $5500 U.S.

Rack mount and standard components versions of AVR models rated at 45A, 60A, and 75A are also available at MSRPs from $7,700 U.S. to $10,600 U.S. All models in the range features 240V input.

Torus Power AVR models keep output voltage constant, in spite of variations, brownouts, sags in incoming voltage. This 90A wall mount power conditioner, provides true isolation from the power grid using Plitron toroidal transformers, high levels of instantaneous (peak) current on demand, noise filtration via Plitron’s proprietary NBT technology, Series Mode Surge Suppression, automatic voltage regulation and real-time monitoring and control via any local network web browser.

All AVR units support RS-232, include Ethernet access with built-in browser, and will integrate with Crestron, and NuageNine control systems during 2012.

New 25kVA and 35kVA Floor Mount Power Conditioners:

Torus Power adds Floor Standing models FM 35K and FM 25K to its expanding range of custom installation products designed by Art Kelm of Ground One in California.

These high power models join the All-in-One Series of power conditioners for the most discerning, large-scale installations.

The FM 35K provides an astounding 35,000 VA of power (145A @ 240V or 290A @ 120V) and weighs a shameless 730lbs. (329kg). The FM 25K provides 25,000VA of power capacity (100A @ 240V or 200A @ 120V) and weighs slightly less at 618lbs. (284kg).

Both the FM 35K and the FM 25K provide true isolation from the power grid, noise filtration using Plitron’s proprietary NBT technology high levels of instantaneous current (up to 10x the input current in instantaneous, peak, output current; 1,450A peak and 1,000A peak respectively) and an optional TVSS (Transient Voltage Spike & Surge suppression).

These models pair power capacity with refined fidelity to enable large scale quality power conditioning at the system and architectural level.

Look for more details on these new products at: www.toruspower.com.