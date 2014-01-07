Torus Power TOT Max 15A Power Conditioner

Torus Power, a subsidiary of Plitron Manufacturing, has just announced that they are now offering two models within their Torus TOT Series. The TOT Mini 7A and now a new TOT Max 15A model. The TOT Series models have been developed to deliver convenient, point-of-use power conditioning. Along with North American versions, International versions are also available for use in Continental Europe, UK, and Asia/Australia.
The TOT is a compact, stand-alone power conditioner with a sloped chasis that allows for convenient placement and/or mounting, including in-wall between 14” studs, using an optional mounting kit.
The Torus TOT Series power conditioner is designed to improve the dynamics, imaging and bass of attached audio components, while providing crisper, brighter and darker black images with connected video equipment.
The TOT uses Plitron toroidal isolation transformers and triple shielding to maximize noise attenuation and maximize isolation from polluted power lines for higher quality sound and picture, via connected components.
The TOT Series employs Plitron’s NBT noise filtering technology to restore incoming power to its clean original state, protecting valuable systems from voltage sags, brownouts and surges. They also provide very low source impedance to connected devices that enables high current delivery – up to the rated current limit – on an instantaneous basis; ensuring dynamic components are never starved for power.
Pricing has not been annouced; however, more information about Torus Power can be obtained by visiting www.toruspower.com
.
Here are some of the websites we advocate for our visitors.
The time to study or visit the material or sites we’ve linked to below.
dogs
[…]below you will find the link to some web sites that we consider it is best to visit[…]
dogs
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
cats
[…]just beneath, are numerous entirely not related internet sites to ours, nonetheless, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
funny pictures
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, however, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
online sex shop
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
anal vibrator
[…]one of our visitors a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
anal plug
…
vibrating anal beads
[…]please go to the web sites we adhere to, like this one, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
HRW
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated web sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Humans
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but do not get a whole lot of link adore from[…]
Happiness
[…]one of our visitors lately advised the following website[…]
Diy Home Energy System Review
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Find Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
http://drjaydani.com/
…
chandelier
[…]one of our visitors a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be truly worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
spirit
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are in fact really worth a go through, so have a look[…]
curved vibrator
[…]Here are a number of the web pages we advocate for our visitors[…]
new york best sellers
[…]the time to read or go to the material or internet sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
amazon ebooks
…
work from home now
…
free xxx stories
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
legitimate work from
[…]we came across a cool web page that you just may possibly take pleasure in. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
How to clean your system
[…]the time to study or visit the content material or web pages we’ve linked to below the[…]
…[Trackback]
[…]The entire glance of your site is wonderful, let smartly as the content![…]
…Check this out
[…] What web host are you the usage of? Can I get affiliate hyperlink to your host? I wish web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol[…]
TAXI DUBROVNIK
[…]the time to study or stop by the content or internet sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Las Vegas PRP Hair
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
…[Trackback]
[…] What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link for your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol[…]
free software download for pc
[…]one of our visitors a short while ago suggested the following website[…]
free software download for windows 10
[…]The info talked about inside the post are some of the best offered […]
make money working from home
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated internet sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Hotel Sites
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to due to the fact we feel they are worth visiting[…]
Drug and alcohol rehabilitation
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you simply may possibly take pleasure in. Take a look in the event you want[…]
Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers
[…]below you will locate the link to some web-sites that we feel you ought to visit[…]
インフルエンザ
…
インフルエンザ
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 learn about Mid East has got extra problerms as well […]
stalik hankishiev
[…]The data talked about within the article are some of the ideal available […]
Hotwire Hotels
…
sunraybox
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
Renaissance Hotel
[…]The information and facts mentioned in the post are a number of the most beneficial offered […]
azdox s960
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re in fact worth a go through, so have a look[…]
best cock pump
[…]usually posts some quite intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Radio Jahan
[…]Here are a number of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Free personality test
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
David Miscavige
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to due to the fact we assume they’re worth visiting[…]
Rights
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply may possibly take pleasure in. Take a search should you want[…]
bunny sex toy
[…]very few web sites that happen to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
best nipple clamps
…
Gratis Descargar
…
free download for pc
[…]please stop by the internet sites we stick to, like this 1, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]below you will obtain the link to some sites that we consider you ought to visit[…]
LIVE TV
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, even so, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 7
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be actually really worth a go via, so have a look[…]
hop over to this website
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to due to the fact we feel they are worth visiting[…]
European River Cruises
[…]that will be the end of this write-up. Here you will locate some sites that we assume you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
How the mind works
[…]please stop by the sites we follow, which includes this one, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Drug
[…]just beneath, are numerous entirely not connected web pages to ours, however, they may be surely worth going over[…]
Lease line
[…]Every the moment inside a though we select blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most up-to-date sites that we select […]
Donate a remaining balance gift card
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be basically worth a go through, so have a look[…]
low positive for herpes
…
home business
[…]The information and facts talked about within the post are a number of the top obtainable […]
android games free download
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
sex toy review
[…]The info mentioned in the report are some of the top out there […]
tower defense game for pc
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
herpes virus on your hands
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Find Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
mdansby
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You might Find Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
buy business database
…
Technology news
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
mdansby software
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
work from home jobs online no fees
[…]we came across a cool web site which you might get pleasure from. Take a look in case you want[…]
email processing 4 cash reviews
[…]Every when inside a when we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most current websites that we pick out […]
legitimate work at home jobs
[…]just beneath, are quite a few absolutely not associated web sites to ours, even so, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
pc games free download for windows 10
[…]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not related web pages to ours, nonetheless, they are surely worth going over[…]
full download for pc
…
pc games free download for windows 7
…
福井歯医者
[…]Every as soon as in a whilst we opt for blogs that we read. Listed below are the most recent web pages that we opt for […]
福井歯医者
[…]Every when inside a although we choose blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most up-to-date web pages that we decide on […]
福井歯医者
[…]that would be the end of this report. Right here you will discover some web-sites that we feel you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
free slots no deposit
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
slots
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
web site templates
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated web sites to ours, even so, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 7
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to due to the fact we think they are really worth visiting[…]
best sex toys
[…]one of our guests not too long ago recommended the following website[…]
Adam and Eve
[…]please visit the web pages we follow, which includes this one particular, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
hypnosis tucson
[…]we came across a cool web site that you simply may possibly get pleasure from. Take a search in the event you want[…]
Prescot
[…]very couple of web-sites that happen to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
Self Divorce
…
xiaomi phones
[…]just beneath, are many entirely not related web pages to ours, on the other hand, they are surely worth going over[…]
flavored coffee
[…]very handful of sites that take place to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
diet pills
[…]just beneath, are numerous entirely not connected internet sites to ours, having said that, they may be surely worth going over[…]
SEO services in lahore
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]
top review
[…]very couple of internet sites that come about to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
tinglers plug
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re actually really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
Surplus
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to for the reason that we consider they are really worth visiting[…]
free download for windows 7
[…]very handful of web-sites that take place to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
free pc games download for windows 8
[…]very couple of sites that transpire to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
pure kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
air jordan
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to since we consider they’re really worth visiting[…]
Best Silicone Vibrator
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated internet websites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Adam and Eve Lube
[…]below you will discover the link to some websites that we assume you should visit[…]
Red Hearts Glass Dildo
…
Wholesale Eliquid
[…]just beneath, are a lot of completely not connected web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they are certainly worth going over[…]
Cheap Vape Supplies
[…]The details talked about inside the article are a few of the most effective obtainable […]
gourmet hawaiian kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi
[…]the time to read or visit the content material or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]