Totem Acoustic Becomes the Presenting Sponsor of the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show; Expected to Show Lots of New Products

We’re ecstatic to welcome Totem Acoustic, Canada’s leading manufacturer of high-end loudspeakers, as a presenting sponsor of the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show! Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, this Montreal-based company is set to showcase an amazing collection of loudspeakers this fall at TAVES. Totem will also highlight a number of brand new loudspeakers for 2017 at the show, including the highly anticipated Signature One, SKY Tower and Tribe Tower models.

