Trends SA-10 and SA-10R Bookshelf Speakers

Trends Audio has just released their first ever loudspeaker products – the Trends SA-10 and SA-10R. These new speakers will complement existing Trends Audio products, including: the Trends Combo Hi-Fi System, Trends Bi-amp Audio System, Trends TA-10 amplifiers etc. The two new SA-10 series models are targeted at consumers that are in the market for a compact bookshelf loudspeaker, which provides high-value.

Providing high-value audio products at affordable prices has garnered Trends Audio attention from value conscious audio product consumers. The SA-10 bookshelf series is slated to offer big sound in a small package, utilizing high quality materials and engineering.

The SA-10’s all-round performance flows from attention given to the integration of the cabinet, drivers and crossover. With an above average sensitivity of 88db and stable 8 ohm impendence load, the speaker should be easily driven by a wide variety of amplifier products.

Features:

1″ polymer dome tweeter with neodymium magnet

Double Magnet structure shielding

Front mounted bass port

Proprietary core inductor used

5-way binding posts

Low loss rubber driver surrounds

Wide dispersion drivers

Compact design

Specifications:

Frequency Response: 65-22K Hz

Impedance: 8 ohms

Sensitivity: 88 db

Power Handling: 15-70 watts

Tweeter: Single 1.00” polymer dome with neodymium magnet and heat sink

Woofer: Single 5.25” Multi-fibre coated pulped paper cone

Weight: 6.5 kg / pair

Dimensions (DxWxH): 125 x 195 x 300 mm

The Trends SA-10 (centre-line mounted tweeter) and SA-10R speakers (left/right mounted tweeter) are currently available at a MSRP of: $265 U.S. / speaker unit. For more information visit: www.TrendsAudio.com.