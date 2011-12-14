Trends SA-10 and SA-10R Bookshelf Speakers

Trends Audio has just released their first ever loudspeaker products – the Trends SA-10 and SA-10R. These new speakers will complement existing Trends Audio products, including: the Trends Combo Hi-Fi System, Trends Bi-amp Audio System, Trends TA-10 amplifiers etc. The two new SA-10 series models are targeted at consumers that are in the market for a compact bookshelf loudspeaker, which provides high-value.
Providing high-value audio products at affordable prices has garnered Trends Audio attention from value conscious audio product consumers. The SA-10 bookshelf series is slated to offer big sound in a small package, utilizing high quality materials and engineering.
The SA-10’s all-round performance flows from attention given to the integration of the cabinet, drivers and crossover. With an above average sensitivity of 88db and stable 8 ohm impendence load, the speaker should be easily driven by a wide variety of amplifier products.
Features:
1″ polymer dome tweeter with neodymium magnet
Double Magnet structure shielding
Front mounted bass port
Proprietary core inductor used
5-way binding posts
Low loss rubber driver surrounds
Wide dispersion drivers
Compact design
Specifications:
Frequency Response: 65-22K Hz
Impedance: 8 ohms
Sensitivity: 88 db
Power Handling: 15-70 watts
Tweeter: Single 1.00” polymer dome with neodymium magnet and heat sink
Woofer: Single 5.25” Multi-fibre coated pulped paper cone
Weight: 6.5 kg / pair
Dimensions (DxWxH): 125 x 195 x 300 mm
The Trends SA-10 (centre-line mounted tweeter) and SA-10R speakers (left/right mounted tweeter) are currently available at a MSRP of: $265 U.S. / speaker unit. For more information visit: www.TrendsAudio.com.
