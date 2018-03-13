Tri-cell Enterprises To Demonstrate Numerous HiFi Brands at the Montreal Audio Fest

Tri-cell Enterprises, a distributor of many excellent hi-fi brands from around the globe, is one the many participants of the upcoming Montreal Audio Fest. Tri-cell invites the readers of NOVO to check out their demonstration in the St-Leonard room which will focus on Joseph Audio, Gold Note, Acoustic Solid, Cardas, Synergistic Research and Dynavector. Montreal Audio Fest runs from March 23 to 25, 2018 at the Hotel Bonaventure Montréal.

For more info about the show, please visit www.montrealaudiofest.org. For more info about Tri-cell brands, check out www.tricellenterprises.com