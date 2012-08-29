Trinnov Audio Magnitude32 Processor

Trinnov Audio, a France based company, is set to unveil its first home theatre processor at CEDIA 2012, this September. The new Trinnov Audio Magnitude32 features the Trinnov Optimizer technology providing advanced digital room correction and unique Image Remapping that adapts the original media soundscape to the actual loudspeaker placements. Magnitude32 handles any home theater project from “classic” 7.1 to the most sophisticated installations with multiple subwoofers, individually driven surrounds and multi-amplified speakers,controlling up to 32 channels.

Trinnov Magnitude32 key features:

Analog output: 8 channels (XLR) expendable to 12, 16, 24 or 32 channels (Sub-D25)

Analog inputs: 8 channels (XLR) expendable to 12 or 16 channels (Sub-D25)

High performance audio: 64-bit floating point processing and 119dBA AD/DA converters

Powerful Trinnov Optimizer Algorithm with:

multi-point measurement of all loudspeakers

time-frequency analysis: the loudspeakers and the room are separately equalized

Automatic optimization of the amplitude and phase response according to Target Curves

Intelligent active crossovers: automatic alignment of delays and gains for every driver

Image Remapping to adapt the original media soundscape to the actual loudspeaker layout.

Easy and accurate setup with comprehensive graphs and fine tuning tools.

Control via Ethernet network, RS-232, KVM, smartphone/tablet or optional IR module.

The new Trinnov Audio Magnitude32 will be available in October 2012, in 8, 12 and 16 channels configurations and by December 2012 in 24 and 32 channels. Pricing is yet to be announced. Look for more details at: www.trinnov.com.