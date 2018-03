If you’d like to learn how to setup a turntable properly, we invite you to check out this excellent video series by Richard Mak of AnalogMagik. The series will guide step by step, from the initial mounting of the cartridge to aligning the cantilever at the ​proper angle, to fine-tuning every setup parameter using the AnalogMagik software.

The first video in the series begins with the cartridge alignment:​

To watch the entire series, please check out: www.analogmagik.com/turntable-setup