Universal Nearbuds Management & Storage Solution for Cords, Cables, Earbuds and more

Toronto-based Fabricate Inc., the company behind the popular Nearbuds accessory, recently launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for a brand new products: a management and storage solution for a broad range of cords, cables, chargers and earbuds.

Universal Nearbuds are powerful magnetic storage clips designed to help neatly and conveniently organize, stash and store wires of all kinds, at home and on the go. Available in six colors and featuring powerful Neodymium rare-earth magnets, Universal Nearbuds clip onto earbud and charger wires, allowing for a multitude of functions to fit any lifestyle. Each package contains three magnetic clips, as well as a handy self-adhesive, magnet-friendly steel disc.

To pre-order your pair of Universal Nearbuds, check out https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/universal-nearbuds-snappable-magnetic-cable-clips-headphones#/