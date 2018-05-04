Universal Nearbuds Management & Storage Solution for Cords, Cables, Earbuds and more

0

Universal Nearbuds 01 (Custom)

Toronto-based Fabricate Inc., the company behind the popular Nearbuds accessory, recently launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for a brand new products: a management and storage solution for a broad range of cords, cables, chargers and earbuds.

Universal Nearbuds are powerful magnetic storage clips designed to help neatly and conveniently organize, stash and store wires of all kinds, at home and on the go. Available in six colors and featuring powerful Neodymium rare-earth magnets, Universal Nearbuds clip onto earbud and charger wires, allowing for a multitude of functions to fit any lifestyle. Each package contains three magnetic clips, as well as a handy self-adhesive, magnet-friendly steel disc.

To pre-order your pair of Universal Nearbuds, check out https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/universal-nearbuds-snappable-magnetic-cable-clips-headphones#/

Universal Nearbuds 02 (Custom)

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply