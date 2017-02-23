Update TV & Stereo Re-launches Website

Update TV & Stereo is proud to announce the soft re-launch of updatetvandstereo.com. As a compliment to the 3 existing Update Retail Locations in the GTA (Uptown, Midtown, Elevated) users are welcome to browse and shop one of the best selections of Home Electronics, AV, and Hi-Fi in Canada online. The website will also feature some of the industry’s latest news, as well as original content, write-ups and reviews.

With the 25 Year Anniversary of Update TV & Stereo rapidly approaching, make sure to keep checking back to the new and improved updatetvandstereo.com for new products, sales, events, reviews and promotions.