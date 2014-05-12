Vapor Audio Derecho Loudspeaker

Vapor Audio has just introduced a new loudspeaker to their stable of products – the Derecho loudspeaker. The Derecho was designed to meet the needs for consumers seeking similar capabilities of Vapor Audio’s existing Nimbus loudspeaker but with a lower overall weight. The new smaller Derecho does not reach as low as the larger Nimbus; however, with the Derecho design, bass remains full and dynamic. The midrange driver of the Derecho is all new – utilizing a carbon fiber/paper blend cone, and a state of the art neodymium motor system with a thick copper sleeve to reduce inductance and distortion. The tweeter is a RAAL 70-20XR ribbon tweeter.

Utilizing Vapor Audio’s own stacked Birch-ply method, the weight of the Derecho was controlled while wall stiffness was achieved. In total, 12 full sheets of Birch Ply are used in the creation of a Derecho cabinet, which takes the shape of the smaller Vapor Audio Cirrus Black loudspeaker. The shape greatly reduced cabinet resonance, zero-diffraction signature, and much lower through-wall sound transmission, resulting in greater transparency.