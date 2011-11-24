Velodyne vPulse In-Ear Headphones

Velodyne, has just introduced its first product in a new line of high performance headphones – the vPulse in-ear headphone. The vPulse has been designed to provide high definition sound from portable media devices and audio/video products.
Given Velodyne’s experience and success with its subwoofer products – we can most likely expect that the new vPulse will bring noteworthy bass performance, utlizing its 10 mm driver and aluminum housing.
The in-ear headphones’ pressure-relief system reduces air pressure within the ear canal, ensuring a safer and more comfortable listening experience and its in-ear design will serve to reduce outside noise interference.
A flat tangle-resistant cable allows for connection of the vPulse in-ear headphones directly to the audio source device. The cable is available in Velodyne’s electric blue and black, and also features a built in control unit for convenient control of playback, volume, tracks and even a button to enable users to answer their phones.
Specifications:
– Frequency Response: 20-20 kHz
– Sensitivity: 98.8 dB/1 mW
– Noise Reduction: 15 dB at 1 kHz
– Impedance: 16 ohm
– Driver Unit: 10 mm
– Cable: 43.5” (1.1m)
– Plug: Gold-Plated 1/8” (3.5 mm)
The vPulse is currently available at a MSRP of $89.00 U.S. directly from Velodyne’s website and will be available at retailers shortly. Look for more information at: www.velodyne.com.
