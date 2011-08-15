Velodyne WiConnect System for Subwoofers

Velodyne, a company specializing in active subwoofer products, has just introduced a new wireless system, which converts any brand of active “wired” subwoofer into a “wireless” subwoofer.
The WiConnect System includes a 2.4GHz transmitter and receiver, which has a 50-foot range. The transmitter is connected to the LFE or line-level output jack on the signal output component e.g. A/V receiver or preamp-processor. The WiConnect receiver is connected directly to the subwoofer via the subwoofer’s input.
The transmitter can transmit signals to up to four receivers, which allows for four independent subwoofers to be connected simultaneously.
The new WiConnect System is an alternative to Velodyne’s existing WiConnect-10 subwoofer system that features a wireless range of up to 50 feet, 10-inch driver and 125-watt RMS power output.
The greatest advantage of the wireless hook-up, other than avoiding the use of cables, is in providing flexibility of placements. With the wireless WiConnect System, the subwoofer can be placed in virtually any location, within the 50-foot range to optimize its output and bass performance for the room.
The new WiConnect System is currently available at a MSRP of: $169
Look for more details at: www.velodyne.com.
Older women looking for younger men on the top cougar dating sites, younger men who are desired to date older women can date online on older women dating sites.
Older women looking for younger men on the top cougar dating sites, younger men who are desired to date older women can date online on older women dating sites.
pwtech.pw offer cloud application and mobile application web engine with free api service as well million $$ worth software development compnay we have globally development branches in singapore, europ, canada and in netherland we offer cheap and best…
The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…
The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming Singapore condominium in district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure show-flat and more
Grandeur Park Residences is a new condo by Chip Eng Seng's CEL. Launching Soon on 1st Qaurter 2017 at Tanah Merah Mrt. Visit official site at http://www.grandeurparksresidences.sg for more info on showflat appointment, price, vvip booking, floor plans, ebroc…
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!
