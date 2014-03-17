Verity Audio Parsifal Anniversary Loudspeaker

In January of 2015, Verifty Audio will be celebrating their 20th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, Verity Audio has just introduced their latest generation Parsifal loudspeaker – the Parsifal Anniversary loudspeaker. From design, cabinetry and technology, the new Parsifal Anniversary is set to raise the performance bar over any previous acheivement.

With the new Parsifal Anniversary, traditional floor coupling spikes are now gone, replaced with high performance floor-coupling isolation platforms. The new cabinet and a new driver integration topology are specifically designed to enhance the sound intelligibility and coherence, along with substantially improved definition and harmonic richness.