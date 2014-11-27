VIZIO Ultra HD TVs Now Available in Canada

VIZIO recently announced the availability of its P-Series Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV collection to the Canadian market. The P-Series offers advanced local dimming with up to 72 Active LED Zones, Spatial Scaling Engine technology for up-scaling of HD content to near 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and VIZIO’s V6 six-core processor for powerful performance. The VIZIO P-Series has been engineered to offer excellent picture quality, delivering an affordable 4K Ultra HD solution. VIZIO P-Series Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TVs will be available in 50″, 60″ and 70″ screen sizes.

With four times the resolution of 1080p Full HD, the P-Series Ultra HD collection offers viewers higher detail in every picture. Full-Array LED backlighting allows for better light uniformity, offering up to 72 Active LED Zones, raising the bar for LED backlight performance. For a more vibrant, beautiful picture when compared to edge-lit LED backlight sets, each Active LED Zone in the P-Series TVs dynamically adjusts to discretely control the backlight to match content on-screen, generating deeper black levels and higher contrast levels for a greatly enhanced picture compared to edge-lit LED sets.

VIZIO’s new P-Series Ultra HD Smart TV collection is optimized to deliver entertainment in near 4K Ultra HD picture quality right out of the box for a beautifully simple Ultra HD experience. The Spatial Scaling Engine has been engineered to beautifully transform 1080p Full HD entertainment into spectacular near Ultra HD. As consumption of movies and TV shows through streaming services continues to grow, the P-Series Ultra HD Smart TVs have been fully designed to stream 4K Ultra HD from popular apps like Netflix and later this year, UltraFlix4.

On top of standout picture quality, P-Series Ultra HD Smart TV viewers will appreciate Clear Action Rate 960 from VIZIO. Perfect for watching a hockey game and following the fast moving action, Clear Action Rate 960 boasts an effective refresh rate of 240 Hz, ensuring viewers enjoy a crisp, smooth picture with superior motion clarity when watching their favorite fast-action scenes. Beautifully crisp images are further enhanced by Advanced Color Management and Active Pixel Tuning technologies. These critical innovations deliver color, contrast and picture detail accuracy for an outstanding viewing experience.

Committed to providing a multitude of entertainment options, VIZIO designed the P-Series to support the latest standard in streaming thanks to VIZIO Internet Apps Plus. This connected platform is equipped with support for the HEVC H.265 codec and 802.11ac dual-band WiFi for a more robust streaming experience that is up to 3x faster. These advancements enable consumers to easily stream Ultra HD content through apps like Netflix and launching later this year, UltraFlix4, with HDCP 2.2 built-in for playback of protected Ultra HD content. Support for the latest HDMI 2.0 standards helps ensure consumers continue to enjoy their P-series Ultra HD Smart TV into the future as more consumer electronics devices enter the market, enabling playback of 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 fps. VIZIO Internet Apps Plus offers consumers an intuitive experience with seamless second-screen interactivity through Netflix and YouTube that allows users to search for content on the corresponding app on their Android and Apple iOS mobile devices. When the TV and device are on the same WiFi network, consumers can simply click to play the content on the big screen, controlling playback on the TV from their device. VIZIO Internet Apps Plus features a multitude of popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Yahoo! News, Flickr, Crackle, among others.

To support the excellent picture quality and Ultra HD experience in the P-Series Ultra HD collection, VIZIO engineered the V6 six-core processor. Comprised of a quad-core GPU plus dual-core CPU, the V6 six-core processor delivers maximum speed and advanced graphics processing, enabling an even faster smart TV user experience. To ensure picture quality always remains king, VIZIO also enabled VM50, a dedicated motion and picture-processing engine that beautifully renders every image, including Ultra HD content, with incredible detail.

VIZIO P-Series Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV Collection (MSRP)

VIZIO 50″ P-Series Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV (P502ui-B1) $1,139

VIZIO 60″ P-Series Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV (P602ui-B3) $1,939

VIZIO 70″ P-Series Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV (P702ui-B3) $2,849

For more info, please visit www.vizio.ca