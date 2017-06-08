VRPlayin Grand Opening Party – Wednesday, June 14 in Toronto, ON

That’s right gaming fans – arcades are coming back with a vengeance! But this time in VR!

Hosted by Amber Mac, VRPlayin invites you to celebrate the grand opening of Canada’s most diverse virtual reality experience centre. VRPlayin offers 18 gaming stations that can be shared with up to three people and offers a diverse selection of gaming choices that includes genres such as sports, adventure, action, car racing and passive experiences that allow you to explore faraway countries and cosmic destinations. You have to see it to believe it!

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to lisa@herscugoldsilver.com by Tuesday, June 13th.

NOVO magazine recently got a behind the scenes look at VRPlayin – check out the full story here: http://novo.press/vrplayin-torontos-latest-virtual-reality-arcade-is-now-open/