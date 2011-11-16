Wilson Audio Alexandria XLF Loudspeakers

Wilson Audio has just announced the Alexandria XLF floor standing loudspeakers, positioned above the existing Alexandria X-2 Series 2, which will continue in production.
The XLF designation refers to Wilson’s new bass management system. This simple system will allow users to optimize bass quality and extension to match the characteristics of the sound room. Since the system is completely passive, it avoids the sonic pitfalls endemic to all active bass management systems.
While instantly recognizable as an Alexandria, the XLF loudspeaker has undergone a major cosmetic revision. Additionally, using Wilson’s latest cabinet-analysis tools, Wilson’s engineers lowered the already vanishingly low resonant contribution of the enclosure using the latest composite materials, including S-material.
The Wilson Audio Alexandria XLF will be available early 2012 for $195,000.00 (U.S). Additional details will be announced on December 15, 2011.
For more info, please visit www.wilsonaudio.com
