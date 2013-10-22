Win a Belkin Lego Builder iPhone Case!

Why settle for an ordinary phone case if you can build your own? We know that you love stuff that no one else has, that’s why you read Guydster! In addition to great iPhone 5/5s phone protection, the Belkin Lego Builder case offers a Lego base plate which you can customize with your favorite Lego bricks. And now our sister site Guydster is giving away a Lego Builder case to one lucky reader so that you can give it your best creative shot and design that Space Invaders themed case you’ve always dreamed of. Just do yourself a favor and don’t stack the bricks too high or the phone won’t fit into your jeans pocket. To qualify for this contest, simply ‘Like’ the Guydster Facebook page and tell us on the Facebook page what design you would create on the case. Best design idea wins! www.facebook.com/guydster