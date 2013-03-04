Winegard FlatWave Amped HDTV Antenna

Winegard has just launched a brand new amplified version of its high tech FlatWave over-the-air (OTA) indoor HDTV antenna called the FlatWave Amped. The new multi-directional amplified OTA HDTV antenna draws in dual band (VHF/UHF) HDTV broadcast signals from up to 50 miles away.

This amplifier technology lowers the noise floor to 1.0 dB typically, which translates to antenna performance that matches an antenna 2 to 3 times larger.

The razor-thin FlatWave Amped measures just 13 in. by 12 in. and comes with an 18.5 ft white coaxial cable and an embedded digital amplifier that delivers the same high quality, free true HDTV picture of the original.

Weighing in at just over two ounces, FlatWave Amped is black on one side and white on the other to allow it to blend with a consumer’s home decor. Installation is as easy as connecting the supplied coaxial cable to a HDTV, hanging the Amped on a window or a wall, plugging in the energy saving USB power cable, and running a simple channel scan.

The FlatWave Amped lets the consumers obtain free OTA HDTV in 1080 resolution with no compression. The FlatWave Amped picks up free TV from all the major local broadcast networks, such as ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and PBS, plus additional networks like Qubo, ION, The CW, Universal Sports and more also including regional weather and sports that paid programming may not provide.

FlatWave Amped joins the original FlatWave and the recently launched FlatWave Mini as the newest member of the high performance indoor HDTV antenna family from Winegard. A special edition translucent FlatWave Amped antenna is available exclusively at Costco. More FlatWave antenna products are currently in development for introduction in 2013.

The current MSRP is $89.99, look for more details at: www.winegard.com.