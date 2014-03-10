Wyred4Sound ST mkII Series Stereo Amplifier

Wyred4Sound has just released the Mark 2 (mkII) versions of its stereo amplifiers. The ST-500 mkII and ST-1000 mkII will be priced at $1,699 CDN and $2,199 CDN respectively.
Both new models promise to deliver all the refinements of the company’s award-winning mAMP monoblocks with the convenience of one component. As with the mAMP, both the ST-500 mkII and ST-1000 mkII are built on the latest generation of ICEpower technology and boast a 3rd generation input stage that produces smooth upper-mids and low and tight bass. With 14AWG OFC wiring direct soldered to gold plated 5-way binding posts, optimum power delivery and reference audio quality is guaranteed.
Whether using balanced or unbalanced inputs, the dual differential common mode converter ensures a perfectly balanced signal is fed to the power amp, while the quad FET buffer optimizes synergy between components. Ruggedly built yet exhibiting a smoothly toned industrial design, our STmkII series showcases unmatched value and performance.
For more info, please visit www.wyred4sound.com
the glades condo
The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…
the santorini
The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming Singapore condominium in district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure show-flat and more
weebly
We provide beautiful free websites to our customers along with lots of free business tools!
