Yamaha A-S2100 Integrated Amplifier and CD-S2100 CD/SACD Player

Yamaha has just introduced their new A-S2100 integrated amplifier and CD-S2100 CD/SACD player. These two new components, along with being classically styled, are reflective of Yamaha’s signature natural sound profile. Both models feature proprietary circuitry to eliminate signal loss and ensure a dynamic result. The new S2100 components reflect Yamaha Hi-Fi-style and incorporate state-of-the-art features from the company’s flagship A-S3000 and CD-S3000 models.

The A-S2100’s all-stage fully discrete construction, balanced transmission and low impedance design virtually eliminate signal transmission loss, providing greater vitality, richness and smoothness in audio. As well, with a floating, balanced design that uses MOSFETs to deliver powerful and highly dynamic sound filled with energy the A-S2100 can achieve excellent quality bass. The A-S2100 employs a customized original EI transformer and four large capacity carbon sheath capacitors that deliver dynamic sound even at the highest volumes. Its left-right symmetrical design, with the power supply in the center and the power amp blocks on the ends, achieves greater separation for superior two-channel stereo reproduction. The A-S2100 is built with exceptional mechanical rigidity and installation stability that protects its high sound quality by minimizing external vibration.

The CD-S2100 has the same circuit configuration of the flagship CD-S3000. The built-in USB DAC allows users to leaverage the CD-S2100’s superior D/A conversion capabilities with digital music files, in addition to disc media. The CD/SACD player features the 32-bit ES9016 from ESS Technology and with an optimized high-precision rigid CD mechanism, vibration and resonance is minimized, adding to the performance.

The A-S2100 and CD-S2100 models are available in black or silver finishes. The Yamaha A-S2100 and CD-S2100 will be available in June at a MSRP of: $3,999.95 U.S. and $3,499.95 U.S., respectively. More more on the A-S2100 integrated amplifier and CD-S2100 CD/SACD player, please visit http://4wrd.it/YAMAHA_HI-FI.