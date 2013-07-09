Yamaha Aventage CX-A5000 and MX-A5000 Separates

Yamaha, has just introduced two new separate components within its flagship Aventage line. The CX-A5000 11.2 channel AV preamplifier and MX-A5000 11 channel power amplifier.
These new components are engineered by ear and represent the highest achievement within Yamaha’s Aventage concept, to date, which was introduced in 2010. Great focus has been given to quality, build and internal components to provide the highest performance.
CX-A5000, 11.2 Channel Preamplifier:
– XLR balanced connection (11 channel PRE OUT and 2 channel input)
– ESS Technology ES9016 SABRE32 Ultra DACs for all channels including front and rear presence channels
– Cinema DSP HD3 with 33 DSP programs
– High density presence and richly detailed sound ensured by high sound quality parts and design
– Specially designed high rigidity chassis eliminates the effects of vibration for greater sound purity
– MHL supports full HD video and audio from mobile phones and portable devices
– Network functions such as AirPlay and AV Controller App
– Access to Pandora, Rhapsody and SiriusXM music streaming service
– FLAC or WAV 192 kHz / 24-bit audio playback
– Ultra HD (4K) pass-through and upscaling
– Yamaha video processing optimizes video content
– High-resolution Music Enhancer further heightens musicality from the original content
– Advanced HDMI zone switching allows unprecedented AV switching to multiple zones
– HDMI: 8 inputs (1 on front) / 2 outputs with 3D and Audio Return Channel
– YPAO R.S.C. (Reflected Sound Control) sound optimization with multi-point / speaker angle measurement
– Full LED backlight learning and preset remote unit
– Versatile zone control up to four zones including Party Mode
– Handy trigger control
MX-A5000, 11 Channel Power Amplifier:
– 150 W per channel (8 ohms, 20 Hz-20 kHz, 0.06% THD, 2 ch driven)
– 170 W per channel (8 ohms, 1 kHz, 0.9% THD, 2 ch driven)
– Custom made, large-size toroidal transformer
– Current feedback power amp with three stage Darlington circuit
– 27,000?F custom block capacitors
– Specially designed high rigidity chassis and highest quality parts
– Noise resistant XLR balanced connections
– Bi-amping capability with channel selector
– High quality gold-plated speaker terminals
The Yamaha Aventage CX-A5000 preamplifier and MX-A5000 amplifier will be available in August at a MSRP of $2,999.95 U.S. Learn more about the CX-A5000 and MX-A5000 at: www.ca.yamaha.com.
work from home business ideas
[…]usually posts some very fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
viagra
[…]very couple of websites that take place to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
viagra
[…]that could be the end of this report. Right here you will discover some sites that we think you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
dogs
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to for the reason that we believe they are really worth visiting[…]
ran zituni fraud
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re in fact really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
Vibrating Finger
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re basically worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
clitoral stimulation
[…]just beneath, are several totally not connected websites to ours, on the other hand, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
anal sex toys
[…]usually posts some quite exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
best anal beads
[…]Here are a few of the web pages we suggest for our visitors[…]
What Are
…
Human
[…]The info talked about inside the post are a few of the ideal readily available […]
The Way To Happiness
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Be Happy
[…]very handful of websites that take place to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
cut resistant gloves
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
wallpaper
[…]usually posts some quite exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Locate Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
g spot vibrator review
[…]just beneath, are various absolutely not connected web sites to ours, however, they’re surely worth going over[…]
Personality Test Online FREE
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but really don’t get quite a bit of link adore from[…]
nyt best sellers
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to mainly because we think they’re worth visiting[…]
Las Vegas PRP Hair
[…]please take a look at the websites we stick to, including this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
How to detox Your Body
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Come across Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
free software download for windows
…
customer service jobs from home
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the post are a number of the most beneficial accessible […]
Cleaning Gutters London
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated web sites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Drug rehabilitation centers
[…]The facts mentioned within the report are a number of the most beneficial offered […]
インフルエンザ
…
…Recent Blogroll Additions
[…] What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link for your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol[…]
Clarion Hotel
[…]very few sites that occur to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
Gratis Descargar Para Windows
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got much more problerms as well […]
superpump
[…]below you will uncover the link to some web pages that we believe you ought to visit[…]
Free personality test
…
Human
…
Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator Review
…
bunny rabbit vibrator
[…]one of our guests just lately proposed the following website[…]
Bialetti Replacement Gasket For 1 Cup Stovetop Espresso Coffee Makers
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be actually really worth a go by, so possess a look[…]
KODI
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to since we consider they may be really worth visiting[…]
European River Cruises
[…]just beneath, are several entirely not associated sites to ours, even so, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
pc games free download for windows 10
…
Donate a Gift Card
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to due to the fact we believe they are really worth visiting[…]
treatment for herpes on nose
[…]Every once in a even though we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below would be the latest web pages that we choose […]
download apk games
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago advised the following website[…]
realistic dildo
[…]Every when in a even though we pick out blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the latest websites that we pick out […]
Find more there:
…Trackback: �zmir Eskort ilanlar�
sonic games free download
[…]very few web-sites that happen to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
kala jadu
[…]please visit the sites we follow, like this one particular, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
mdansby
[…]please visit the sites we stick to, including this one particular, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Buy Email Lists Australia
[…]just beneath, are various absolutely not related websites to ours, even so, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
alienware batteries
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/original-r224m-psu-replacement-for-dell-optiplex-760-780-960-235w-power-supply-sff
mdansby software
…
gta vice city apk
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless actually really worth taking a look, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
how to work from home
[…]one of our guests lately recommended the following website[…]
customer service jobs from home
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
…
Vibrators
[…]very handful of websites that occur to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
pc games free download for windows xp
[…]The data talked about within the write-up are several of the ideal available […]
福井歯医者
[…]just beneath, are various entirely not related sites to ours, on the other hand, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
福井歯医者
[…]please take a look at the web pages we follow, like this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
福井歯医者
[…]The info mentioned within the write-up are several of the ideal offered […]
slot machines
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Locate Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Bale
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to mainly because we think they’re worth visiting[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
…
Manufacturers
[…]just beneath, are quite a few entirely not connected web sites to ours, however, they are surely really worth going over[…]
File divorce online
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be in fact really worth a go via, so have a look[…]
email processing system
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
flavored coffee
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re really really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
belleville boots for soldiers
[…]just beneath, are quite a few entirely not associated web pages to ours, nonetheless, they are surely really worth going over[…]
Spot Stain Removal
[…]Here are several of the web sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Used Surplus
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a look, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]
free download for windows xp
[…]Every the moment in a when we opt for blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most recent websites that we opt for […]
restaurants for sale/ to let
[…]just beneath, are quite a few absolutely not connected web pages to ours, however, they’re surely worth going over[…]
waytravel
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated web sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Water Based Lubricant
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
bunny vibrator,
[…]please check out the websites we stick to, including this one particular, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
Fetish Fantasy
[…]very couple of sites that take place to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
click
[…]usually posts some very intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Luxury cases for iPhone 6s
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to because we think they may be worth visiting[…]
best sex furniture
[…]Here is a great Blog You may Find Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
CTS-SX80-IP60-K9
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the write-up are several of the most effective obtainable […]
adult store
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You may Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
take a survey
…
adam and eve mystery gifts
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless seriously worth taking a search, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
ELECTRICAL CABLES & CONNECTORS
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
escort penang
Malaysia best escort and massage agency in KL and PJ
transport
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but do not get quite a bit of link enjoy from[…]