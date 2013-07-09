Yamaha Aventage CX-A5000 and MX-A5000 Separates

Yamaha, has just introduced two new separate components within its flagship Aventage line. The CX-A5000 11.2 channel AV preamplifier and MX-A5000 11 channel power amplifier.

These new components are engineered by ear and represent the highest achievement within Yamaha’s Aventage concept, to date, which was introduced in 2010. Great focus has been given to quality, build and internal components to provide the highest performance.

CX-A5000, 11.2 Channel Preamplifier:

– XLR balanced connection (11 channel PRE OUT and 2 channel input)

– ESS Technology ES9016 SABRE32 Ultra DACs for all channels including front and rear presence channels

– Cinema DSP HD3 with 33 DSP programs

– High density presence and richly detailed sound ensured by high sound quality parts and design

– Specially designed high rigidity chassis eliminates the effects of vibration for greater sound purity

– MHL supports full HD video and audio from mobile phones and portable devices

– Network functions such as AirPlay and AV Controller App

– Access to Pandora, Rhapsody and SiriusXM music streaming service

– FLAC or WAV 192 kHz / 24-bit audio playback

– Ultra HD (4K) pass-through and upscaling

– Yamaha video processing optimizes video content

– High-resolution Music Enhancer further heightens musicality from the original content

– Advanced HDMI zone switching allows unprecedented AV switching to multiple zones

– HDMI: 8 inputs (1 on front) / 2 outputs with 3D and Audio Return Channel

– YPAO R.S.C. (Reflected Sound Control) sound optimization with multi-point / speaker angle measurement

– Full LED backlight learning and preset remote unit

– Versatile zone control up to four zones including Party Mode

– Handy trigger control

MX-A5000, 11 Channel Power Amplifier:

– 150 W per channel (8 ohms, 20 Hz-20 kHz, 0.06% THD, 2 ch driven)

– 170 W per channel (8 ohms, 1 kHz, 0.9% THD, 2 ch driven)

– Custom made, large-size toroidal transformer

– Current feedback power amp with three stage Darlington circuit

– 27,000?F custom block capacitors

– Specially designed high rigidity chassis and highest quality parts

– Noise resistant XLR balanced connections

– Bi-amping capability with channel selector

– High quality gold-plated speaker terminals

The Yamaha Aventage CX-A5000 preamplifier and MX-A5000 amplifier will be available in August at a MSRP of $2,999.95 U.S. Learn more about the CX-A5000 and MX-A5000 at: www.ca.yamaha.com.