Yamaha BD-S681 and BD-A1060 Blu-ray Disc Players



Yamaha has introduced its two new Blu-ray Disc players – the new BD-S681 and the high-performance BD-A1060. These latest Yamaha players employ advanced 4K Ultra HD upscaling that make high-definition source material crystal clear on big-screen 4K televisions.

Both models incorporate Wi-Fi networking for access to BD Live on supporting Blu-ray Discs. A Wi-Fi Direct feature allows music streaming right from a mobile device to the player for viewing on a TV. Both Blu-ray Disc players offer support for full HD Blu-ray Discs, 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, SACDs and standard audio CDs, among others. To optomise CD playback, these players incorporate an innovative CD Mode that actually reduces the rpm of the disc spinning by 30% to lower disc vibration, ensuring less signal noise for the best and most lifelike sound reproduction.

The Yamaha BD-S681 is designed to complement the Yamaha RX-V 81 line of AV receivers in styling and operation. Fans of high-res audio will appreciate the player’s USB port and integrated 192 kHz / 24-bit DAC that supports DSD streams up to 5.6 MHz, FLAC and Apple Lossless (ALAC) music files.

The AVENTAGE BD-A1060 redefines excellence by including a 192 kHz / 32-bit DAC, a high-purity power supply and independent circuit boards with a magnetic shield between them.

Offering a front panel made of high-grade aluminum and internal steel dampening plates for rigidity, the AVENTAGE BD-A1060 takes Blu-ray Disc and CD audio enjoyment to the next level by minimizing signal degradation and errors due to disc vibration.

Audiophiles and enthusiasts looking to provide clear and powerful music presentations on a large scale will appreciate the two channels of professional-grade XLR audio terminals on the AVENTAGE BD-A1060. The secure and clean connection allows for long cable runs while relaying a balanced signal from the DAC to the next XLR-ready component in the system.

The Yamaha BD-S681 ($329.95 U.S. MSRP) will be available in mid-July and the AVENTAGE BD-A1060 ($549.95 U.S. MSRP) will ship in late July 2016. To learn more, please visit http://4wrd.it/BLURAYPLAYER2016