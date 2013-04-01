Yamaha Home-Theatre-In-A-Box Systems for 2013

Yamaha has just announced five new home-theater-in-a-box (HTiB) networked systems: the YHT-899U, YHT-799U, YHT-699U and YHT-599U. These new systems feature increased network connectivity and control features including Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) for full HD audio/video from MHL portable devices/phones, AirPlay, Pandora, vTuner Internet radio, and Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth support. A Yamaha AV Controller App for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire provides system control and access to content on portable devices. There is alos a new YHT-399U non-networked system.

All systems provide 4K and 3D video pass-through with Audio Return Channel, front panel USB ports and Yamaha’s proprietary CINEMA DSP 3D is included. The network systems’ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with the optional Yamaha YWA-10 Wi-Fi (MSRP $99.95) and YBA-11 Bluetooth wireless (MSRP $69.95) accessories.

The systems proide for various decoding such as: Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, plus 17 DSP programs allow further customization. Yamaha’s Silent Cinema allows simulated surround sound through headphones.

Advanced multi-language on-screen displays provide user-friendly control with data from connected iPad, iPhone, iPod devices or USB drives shown on-screen.

System calibration is by way of Yamaha’s proprietary YPAO system and four Scene mode buttons automatically power on the appropriate components and make system adjustments for specific entertainment options. ECO mode reduces the system’s power consumption by 20 percent, with extremely low power consumption in standby mode and Auto Power Down that can be set for two, four, eight or 12 hours.

All systems provide five speakers, with 2-way drivers for high power input capacity, and 100 W subwoofers. Other notable speaker features for these systems include:

• The YHT-899U features a 5-channel wood construction speaker package with two high volume tower front channel speakers, a compact center channel speaker, and two bookshelf/wall-mountable rear speakers;

• The YHT-799U features a 5-channel wood construction speaker package with five trapezoidal shaped equal voice matched speakers;

• The YHT-699U features a striking black gloss finished 5-channel speaker package with dramatic floor standing tower front speakers, a compact center channel speaker and two bookshelf/wall-mountable rear speakers;

• The YHT-599U features a compact black gloss 5-channel speaker package with bookshelf/wall-mountable front and rear channel speakers;

• The YHT-399U features an ultra-compact 5-channel speaker package with a small center channel speaker and four bookshelf/wall-mountable front and rear speakers.

All systems will be availabe in April with MSRP as follows:

YHT-899U: $849.95 U.S.

YHT-799U: $799.95 U.S.

YHT-699U: $749.95 U.S.

YHT-599U $649.95 U.S.

YHT-399U: $449.95 U.S.

Look for more information at: www.yamaha.com.