Yamaha Home-Theatre-In-A-Box Systems for 2013

Yamaha has just announced five new home-theater-in-a-box (HTiB) networked systems: the YHT-899U, YHT-799U, YHT-699U and YHT-599U. These new systems feature increased network connectivity and control features including Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) for full HD audio/video from MHL portable devices/phones, AirPlay, Pandora, vTuner Internet radio, and Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth support. A Yamaha AV Controller App for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire provides system control and access to content on portable devices. There is alos a new YHT-399U non-networked system.
All systems provide 4K and 3D video pass-through with Audio Return Channel, front panel USB ports and Yamaha’s proprietary CINEMA DSP 3D is included. The network systems’ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with the optional Yamaha YWA-10 Wi-Fi (MSRP $99.95) and YBA-11 Bluetooth wireless (MSRP $69.95) accessories.
The systems proide for various decoding such as: Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, plus 17 DSP programs allow further customization. Yamaha’s Silent Cinema allows simulated surround sound through headphones.
Advanced multi-language on-screen displays provide user-friendly control with data from connected iPad, iPhone, iPod devices or USB drives shown on-screen.
System calibration is by way of Yamaha’s proprietary YPAO system and four Scene mode buttons automatically power on the appropriate components and make system adjustments for specific entertainment options. ECO mode reduces the system’s power consumption by 20 percent, with extremely low power consumption in standby mode and Auto Power Down that can be set for two, four, eight or 12 hours.
All systems provide five speakers, with 2-way drivers for high power input capacity, and 100 W subwoofers. Other notable speaker features for these systems include:
• The YHT-899U features a 5-channel wood construction speaker package with two high volume tower front channel speakers, a compact center channel speaker, and two bookshelf/wall-mountable rear speakers;
• The YHT-799U features a 5-channel wood construction speaker package with five trapezoidal shaped equal voice matched speakers;
• The YHT-699U features a striking black gloss finished 5-channel speaker package with dramatic floor standing tower front speakers, a compact center channel speaker and two bookshelf/wall-mountable rear speakers;
• The YHT-599U features a compact black gloss 5-channel speaker package with bookshelf/wall-mountable front and rear channel speakers;
• The YHT-399U features an ultra-compact 5-channel speaker package with a small center channel speaker and four bookshelf/wall-mountable front and rear speakers.
All systems will be availabe in April with MSRP as follows:
YHT-899U: $849.95 U.S.
YHT-799U: $799.95 U.S.
YHT-699U: $749.95 U.S.
YHT-599U $649.95 U.S.
YHT-399U: $449.95 U.S.
Look for more information at: www.yamaha.com.
The information mentioned within the report are a few of the ideal accessible.
Happiness
[…]Every the moment inside a though we pick out blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most recent web-sites that we select […]
Flat Belly Fast DVD Review
[…]just beneath, are a lot of totally not connected sites to ours, even so, they are surely worth going over[…]
Just beneath, are numerous completely not connected internet sites to ours, having said that, they are certainly worth going over.
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]one of our visitors lately advised the following website[…]
porn
…
porn
[…]we came across a cool web-site which you may well love. Take a search for those who want[…]
Personality Test
[…]Here are several of the websites we suggest for our visitors[…]
amazon best sellers
[…]below you will discover the link to some web sites that we feel you need to visit[…]
scientology
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]
операции на щитовидна жлеза
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated internet websites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Las Vegas Hair Loss Treatment
[…]one of our guests recently advised the following website[…]
real work from home jobs with no fees
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re essentially really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
Air Travel
…
Drug and alcohol rehabilitation
…
インフルエンザ
[…]very few web sites that transpire to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
stalik hankishiev
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are actually worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
skybox
[…]very handful of internet websites that come about to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
Personality type test
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to for the reason that we feel they may be really worth visiting[…]
bunny rabbit vibrator
[…]one of our visitors not long ago suggested the following website[…]
Free Download
[…]please pay a visit to the web pages we adhere to, such as this one particular, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
PPV
[…]The information and facts talked about within the report are several of the very best readily available […]
Bialetti Replacement Gasket Seal For 3 Cup Stovetop Espresso Coffee Makers
[…]Every the moment in a when we choose blogs that we study. Listed below are the most current web pages that we decide on […]
Drugs
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Donate a remaining balance gift card
[…]please go to the web sites we comply with, such as this one particular, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
android games free download
…
Clash of Clans for PC
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to simply because we consider they are really worth visiting[…]
mdansby
[…]one of our guests just lately encouraged the following website[…]
mdansby.com
[…]very couple of web sites that occur to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
optiplex hard drive
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/dell-original-latitude-2100-2110-2120-56wh-6-cell-laptop-battery-g038n
work at home business opportunities
[…]the time to study or check out the material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
legit email processing jobs
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get a whole lot of link adore from[…]
pc games free download full version for windows xp
…
pc games free download full version for windows xp
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a search, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
福井歯医者
[…]below you will come across the link to some sites that we consider you need to visit[…]
free video slots
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but do not get lots of link love from[…]
rice and noodle dish
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got more problerms too […]
best sex toys
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Baler
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
free download for pc
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Locate Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
hypnosis tucson
[…]please take a look at the web sites we adhere to, like this one, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
File divorce online Texas
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]
current events
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
cialis pills cheap
…
tinglers vibrating plug
…
Surplus Auction
[…]please go to the web pages we follow, like this one, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Spank vibrator
[…]usually posts some pretty fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Water Based Lube
[…]Here are a number of the web pages we suggest for our visitors[…]
RMUTT
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
adult toys online
[…]the time to study or stop by the subject material or web-sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
fleshlight butt
[…]one of our visitors a short while ago encouraged the following website[…]