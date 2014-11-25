Yamaha recently introduced the a full-featured affordable network stereo receiver – the R-N301. The R-N301 provides consumers with AirPlay for quick streaming of music from iOS devices and iTunes, as well as playback of seemingly limitless online content from music services like Pandora, Spotify and Internet radio. Wireless connectivity and a remote app as well as full DLNA ensures a broad range of connectivity.

The new R-N301 provides 100 watts into 2-channels and has an integrated DAC with 192 kHz / 24-bit capability for playing the latest high-resolution music content. Equipped with digital audio inputs it can easily be connected to an HDTV or Blu-ray Disc player.

For simplified playback of network music content, The R-N301 works with Yamaha’s free Network Player Controller app, which offers control and Music Play functionality that works with both iOS and Android smartphone and tablet owners for control of the receiver.

A textured black hairline finish with sturdy control knobs and buttons, reflect the same luxurious construction Yamaha employs for its top-end Hi-Fi components.

The Yamaha R-N301 network stereo receiver will be available exclusively at authorized Yamaha dealers in November at a MSRP of: $349.95 U.S. Look for more about the R-N301 network Hi-Fi receiver at: http://ca.yamaha.com.

