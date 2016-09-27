Zesto Audio Andros Téssera Phonostage



Zesto Audio will be debuting their latest product – the Andros Téssera Phonostage, at the Rocky Mountain Audio Fest in Denver, Colorado USA, October 7-9, 2016.

Téssera means “4” in Greek and is aptly named given its ability to work with up to 4 different tonearms or turntable. George Counnas, President and Design Engineer for Zesto Audio has designed the new phonostage with 100% tube circuitry and no solid state devices anywhere in the signal path, as well as all switching using reed relays. Building on the success of Zesto’s original Andros Phonostage, George wanted to take it further, not only sonically but with more features resulting in a quieter, fuller and more dynamic sound.

Some of the new features include true transformer balance outputs driven by dedicated output tubes. The Andros Téssera has a new circuit design that is partnered with significantly upgraded larger MC step-up transformers to capture the most delicate signals in the grooves. The Téssera is designed with 2 completely independent dual mono channels that can accommodate 1 MM and 1 MC per channel. It is easily adjustable “on the fly” 12 position MC load per channel without clicks or pops, so you can hear the changes, as well as save the settings when you switch between tonearms. One of the unique features is the 4 MC ground switches which helps to eliminate those noisy ground loops.

The dual chassis design includes linear regulated power supplies with an extra-long 3 meter umbilical cable incorporating special RFI suppression for lower black levels.

For more information, please visit the Zesto Audio website here: www.zestoaudio.com