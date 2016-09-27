Zesto Audio Andros Téssera Phonostage

Zesto Audio will be debuting their latest product – the Andros Téssera Phonostage, at the Rocky Mountain Audio Fest in Denver, Colorado USA, October 7-9, 2016.
Téssera means “4” in Greek and is aptly named given its ability to work with up to 4 different tonearms or turntable. George Counnas, President and Design Engineer for Zesto Audio has designed the new phonostage with 100% tube circuitry and no solid state devices anywhere in the signal path, as well as all switching using reed relays. Building on the success of Zesto’s original Andros Phonostage, George wanted to take it further, not only sonically but with more features resulting in a quieter, fuller and more dynamic sound.
Some of the new features include true transformer balance outputs driven by dedicated output tubes. The Andros Téssera has a new circuit design that is partnered with significantly upgraded larger MC step-up transformers to capture the most delicate signals in the grooves. The Téssera is designed with 2 completely independent dual mono channels that can accommodate 1 MM and 1 MC per channel. It is easily adjustable “on the fly” 12 position MC load per channel without clicks or pops, so you can hear the changes, as well as save the settings when you switch between tonearms. One of the unique features is the 4 MC ground switches which helps to eliminate those noisy ground loops.
The dual chassis design includes linear regulated power supplies with an extra-long 3 meter umbilical cable incorporating special RFI suppression for lower black levels.
For more information, please visit the Zesto Audio website here: www.zestoaudio.com
Older women looking for younger men on the top cougar dating sites, younger men who are desired to date older women can date online on older women dating sites.
Our latest templates are on the cutting edge of web design and technology and include amazing features.
pwtech.pw offer cloud application and mobile application web engine with free api service as well million $$ worth software development compnay we have globally development branches in singapore, europ, canada and in netherland we offer cheap and best…
mobilemaza.net bollywood songs latest and new release songs available on mobilemaza.net you can download from mobile app from mobile browser and from web browser also all in one available songs mp3 songs and mp4 songs also available
The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming Singapore condominium in district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure show-flat and more
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
We provide beautiful free websites to our customers along with lots of free business tools!
