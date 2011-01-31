Focal JMlab Chorus 706 V Bookshelf Speakers

High fidelity stereo performance from an affordable and compact system? Many audiophiles would turn up their noses. The average person would call it a bluff. Most people assume that a high fidelity stereo experience requires big, heavy, expensive equipment.
But, are all boxers heavyweights? No. And like boxing, hifi has a range of divisions.
We decided to go twelve rounds with TEAC’s AG-H300mkIII stereo receiver ($369) and PD-H300mkIII CD player ($289) – a light weight 1-2 combo.
Side by side, the two units take up as much room as a standard-size stereo component, about 17 inches. Stacked on top of each other, their height is only 8 inches. These diminutive components from TEAC’s Reference line-up weigh in at 15 lbs – a fly-weight contender in the CANADA HiFi squared circle.
The styling of both components is classic black with white markings. The layout and labelling of the controls are absolutely intuitive. My grandmother would have no trouble operating this unit.
The AG-H300mkIII stereo receiver is a straight forward, no nonsense little unit. 35 watt left and right hooks give it a modest amount of power at 8 ohms. The dot-matrix LCD display, which is bright and easy to read, is flanked by two large knobs. The right knob controls the volume. The left is for input selection. Both have smooth action with the input selector sliding into a groove each time one of the six inputs is selected (tape, CD-R/MD, CD, tuner, phono, aux). The phono stage is a welcome bonus. The tape and CD-R/MD inputs also have corresponding recording outputs. There are three other smaller rotary dials below the display. The bass and treble dials each have a range of +/- 10 dB. The third dial is for balance adjustment. There is also a mini headphone jack.
The tuner section deserves special mention. I expected it to have trouble pulling in a couple of community radio stations that I regularly listen to, but it tuned them in without any trouble at all. Overall, FM reception was steady and crisp, a pleasant surprise from an integrated receiver of this size and price.
The PD-H300mkIII CD player is also straight forward to operate. It has both an analogue RCA and a digital output. There are also two remote outputs that can be connected to the AG-H300mkII receiver with the included cable. This allows the receiver to automatically power on and start playback of the CD player.
The AG-H300mkII stereo receiver offers plenty of connection flexibility. The Tape and CD-R/MD inputs can be used to connect any line level device such as a TV, DVD player, gaming console or iPod. The speaker binding posts accept bare wire, spades or banana plugs.
TEAC offers two speaker models (LS-H250BL for $239 and LS-H255BL for $199) to complement the Reference Series. There are two other products in the Reference Series: the DR-H300 integrated DVD receiver and the CR-H227i-B integrated CD component with an included iPod dock.
I used this TEAC combo to break in a review pair of the Chorus 706V bookshelf speakers from Focal JMlab. I figured I’d tune in to Jazz.FM and see to the business of making some dinner. Right away I was drawn to a new found clarity and smoothness in Amanda Martinez’s voice, which projected beautifully through the room. From the kitchen it sounded like she was hosting her Saturday afternoon show (Café Latino) right from my living room (well, almost).
The CD player’s performance was startlingly good. Quality had not been compromised by size. The detail extracted from well recorded CDs approached that of the more expensive Cambridge Azure 540C that I used for comparison. I used a variety of CDs, including instrumental and vocal jazz, pop, rock and eletronica. The PD-H300mkIII gave great insight into the differences in the sound engineering of each CD.
What the TEAC has that the Cambridge doesn’t, is MP3 playback capability. MP3 CDs loaded quickly and the dot-matrix display gave all sorts of info. Unlike with most other CD players with MP3 playback, browsing through folders and files was a breeze on the PD-H300mkIII. Playback of the current track was maintained while browsing other songs – an awesome feature. The display cycles through, time, file name, song title, artist name, album name, year and comment. I would like to emphasize the legibility of the dot-matrix display of both components, even from a fair distance.
The AG-H300mkIII had a slightly laid back sound. I didn’t expect its 35 watts per channel to deliver enough juice for clear reference level audio, but it did! The soundstage was wide and the tonal balance was on point.
The only area where I was left wanting a little more from this system was in the coherence of the middle of the soundstage. I would have liked a little more prominence and separation of the instruments in certain situations – a minor quibble in the grand scheme of things.
Overall the TEAC system sounded quite neutral. The CD player lacked a bit of air and the 706V bookshelves showed better imaging when paired with the Cambridge Azur components.
The TEAC combo can be a more-than-satisfying bedroom or office unit for an audiophile. It might not deliver the knock out punch of a main system, but it’s an entertaining under-card partner For the uninitiated, the PD-H300MmkII and the AG- H300mkII CD and receiver combo will open up their ears like no mini “hifi” system from a big box store ever could. Compared to other mini systems, these components provide substantially improved performance and flexibility, for a couple hundred dollars more. This TEAC system is perfect for tiny apartments and condos that many bachelors live in. In the end the TEAC components are true contenders in the lightweight audio arena.
Of course they had a fantastic sparring partner. The $700 Focal JMlab Chorus 706V bookshelf speakers are preceded by the great reputation of one of Europe’s largest speaker manufacturers. I’ve always maintained that bookshelves in the $800 price range are the sweet spot of high fidelity audio performance. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the neighbourhood in which the price, size and performance curves are closest to each other, representing the best value.
With a 6-1/2 inch mid-bass woofer and a 1 inch tweeter enclosed in a cabinet that’s 15-3/8 by 8-3/4 by 11-9/16 inches, each bookshelf delivers a frequency response of 55 Hz-28 kHz.
And performance? My first impressions where formed with the TEAC components. With a rated sensitivity of 90 dB, these speakers were no trouble to drive. The speakers sounded fantastic and coached all they could from that setup. After roughly 300 hours (!) of recommended break in, I connected them to a Cambridge Audio Azur 540A integrated amp and a 540C CD player.
Immediately, the imaging tightened up and delivered the coherence and tightness that was missing earlier. The wide soundstage was still there but now the height was floor to ceiling and noticeably wider. The room filling sound didn’t appear to be coming from bookshelves, but a much larger speaker indeed.
Many speakers have highly detailed highs and upper midrange. A lot of the time this equates to bright or forward sound. While this is a characteristic some audiophiles crave for critical listening, it can be fatiguing. Not so with the inverted aluminium-magnesium composite tweeter of the 706V’s. The detail and clarity was all there and maintained its pleasantness through extended listening periods. I’ve become an immediate fan of this tweeter.
What I particularly like about bookshelves of this size are the midrange and bass performance possibilities. Focal JMlab got it right on the money. The bass was well defined and just deep enough that a subwoofer should not be missed when listening to music. Meanwhile, the midrange was smooth and natural. Female voices sounded with the fullness of real female voices. The 706V’s certainly let me appreciate the differences from Nina Simone, to Etta James, to Amy Winehouse to Joss Stone. On her latest album Nelly Furtado did not sound like herself. She sounded like an over produced pop singer, but that’s not the speakers’ fault.
The musicianship on Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue album was palpable. The subtle changes in the pitch of the bass were part of the performance instead of part of the speakers’ struggle. I could visualize the force with which Bill Evans was pressing the piano keys and Jimmy Cobb was striking the drum kit. Speaking of drums, the cymbal decay was excellent and natural.
The finish of the speakers is called “Amati” not the sexiest ever but classy nonetheless. You’ll want to keep the speaker grills off. The V shape at the top gives the speakers a bit of Trekkie look. Taking the grills off reveals a front port. This eliminates the problems associated with placing rear ported speakers too close to the wall. I used the speakers about two feet from the back wall, seven feet apart and toed in slightly.
I loved everything about the Focal JMlab Chorus 706Vs except for one thing: the speaker construction results in a tiny ridge where the side walls meet the front baffle and runs all the way around. It’s a minor quibble, but I’m used to seeing mitred joints and I had to pick on something. Overall, I highly recommend the Focal JMlab Chorus 706Vs to anyone looking for reasonably priced, high performance bookshelf speakers.
Manufacturer:
TEAC
www.teac.com
905-890-8008
AG-H300mkIII Stereo Receiver
Price: $299 CAD
PD-H300mkIII CD Player
Price: $229 CAD
Manufacturer:
Focal JMlab
www.focal.tm.fr
Distributed in Canada by Plurison (1-866-271-5689)
Chorus 706V Bookshelf Speakers
Price: $700 CAD
K枚pa Nike Air Max 2009 Herr Mesh Skor Gr氓 Vit Bl氓
Keep working ,remarkable job!
porn
[…]just beneath, are numerous absolutely not connected web sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
adidas yellow shoes
http://www.metalemballage.dk/favicon.asp?page=billige-new-balance-nyc-990 billige new balance nyc 990
Garments manufacturer
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated web sites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
ran zituni fraud
[…]please go to the sites we follow, such as this one particular, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
air max nike
I really appreciate this post. I藝ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
weird sex toys
[…]please go to the web pages we follow, which includes this 1, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Girls Finger Banging
[…]The information and facts mentioned in the report are some of the best out there […]
One of our visitors not too long ago proposed the following website.
anal sex toys
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Come across Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
anal beads
[…]very couple of web-sites that happen to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
vibrating anal beads
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Come across Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Just beneath, are various totally not related sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be surely really worth going over.
What Are
[…]The information mentioned inside the article are some of the best readily available […]
バーバリー マフラー レディース
バーバリー(BURBERRY)の海外通販サイト！大人気バーバリーのバーバリー 財布、バーバリー 時計、バーバリー バッグ、バーバリー ポロシャツ、バーバリー 傘、バーバリー マフラー、バーバリー コート激安通販。送料＆返品?交換も無料！
Be Happy
…
canada goose vast billigt
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Happiness
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Find Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Flat Belly Fast DVD Review
…
http://drjaydani.com/
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
home decoration
[…]below you will find the link to some web pages that we consider you ought to visit[…]
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to simply because we assume they’re really worth visiting[…]
porn
[…]The information and facts talked about in the post are several of the best obtainable […]
sex toys female
[…]one of our visitors just lately recommended the following website[…]
Personality Test
[…]Here are several of the web-sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
current best sellers
…
what is the church of scientology
[…]very handful of internet websites that happen to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
legit work at home jobs no fees
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you may possibly take pleasure in. Take a search should you want[…]
make money online no startup fee
[…]below you will obtain the link to some websites that we think you ought to visit[…]
Las Vegas PRP Hair
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
FREEDOM From Drugs & Toxins
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are truly really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
Body cleanse
…
free software download for pc
[…]Every once inside a even though we pick blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the latest web sites that we pick […]
email processing jobs free join
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you just may possibly get pleasure from. Take a appear when you want[…]
Travel agencies
…
Drug rehabilitation centers
[…]please stop by the web pages we comply with, including this 1, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
discount up to 98%
[…]the time to study or take a look at the subject material or internet sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
сталик
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did a single find out about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]
Choice Hotels
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the material or web-sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Jynxbox satellite receiver
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
penispump
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the material or web sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
Human
…
eve’s lucky bunny
[…]the time to read or stop by the subject material or sites we have linked to below the[…]
Brain
…
How does the mind work
[…]the time to study or check out the subject material or web sites we have linked to below the[…]
nipple sex toys
…
インフルエンザ
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless actually worth taking a search, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]
bidding sites in the uk
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated internet sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
here
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to for the reason that we consider they are really worth visiting[…]
Fast internet in Saudi arabia
[…]very handful of internet websites that occur to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
mdansby
[…]Every as soon as inside a although we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most current websites that we opt for […]
gta games for android
[…]the time to study or visit the material or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
how to make money fast
[…]just beneath, are several entirely not related websites to ours, however, they are surely worth going over[…]
Anal Vibrators
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]that would be the end of this article. Here you will locate some sites that we assume you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]
Manufacturers
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
classic coffee
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Used Surplus
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not connected web sites to ours, however, they may be surely worth going over[…]
used cisco ip phones
[…]just beneath, are numerous absolutely not related web pages to ours, having said that, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
nike jordan
[…]we came across a cool internet site which you may well take pleasure in. Take a appear if you want[…]
Water Based Lubricant
…
Glass Dildo
[…]The information mentioned in the write-up are some of the most beneficial obtainable […]
pc games free download for mac
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to simply because we consider they are worth visiting[…]
Wholesale Ejuice
[…]Here are a few of the sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Consultant
[…]Every when in a although we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most recent web-sites that we pick out […]
low cost voip systems pickering
[…]Here are some of the web sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
WS-C3560V2-48TS-E
[…]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not related web sites to ours, even so, they are surely worth going over[…]
adam and eve promo
[…]usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
jewelry wholesale in nairobi
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Locate Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Escorts Malaysia
Malaysia best escort and massage agency in KL and PJ
Sports aids
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you just may take pleasure in. Take a search should you want[…]
Webcam model jobs
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to because we believe they are really worth visiting[…]
nikos
[…]Here are several of the websites we suggest for our visitors[…]
this
[…]Here are a few of the web pages we suggest for our visitors[…]
andrika
[…]the time to study or check out the content material or web sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
adamandeve.com
[…]very handful of internet sites that come about to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
hawaiian coffee gourmet
[…]Here are a number of the websites we advise for our visitors[…]
hawaii coffee from kona
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Obtain Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
black gold kona
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Best Lubricant for Sex
…
web hosting
[…]The data mentioned within the article are a few of the best readily available […]
download games for windows 8
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated internet websites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi
…
male sex toys
…
acessórios
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you could delight in. Take a appear should you want[…]
train at home with personalized video training
[…]we came across a cool site which you could get pleasure from. Take a appear should you want[…]
100% kona
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get lots of link love from[…]
River Cruises
[…]although websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be truly worth a go via, so have a look[…]
read this post here
…
clitoris vibrator
[…]one of our guests recently proposed the following website[…]
Bunny Vibrator
[…]the time to study or go to the material or websites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
bitcoin faucet
[…]one of our visitors lately suggested the following website[…]
cock ring review
…
free online dating
[…]the time to read or visit the material or web sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
webcam models
[…]Here are a number of the websites we suggest for our visitors[…]
wild g spot
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
이문희 감독
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated websites to ours, even so, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
stick on tile transfers
[…]The info talked about within the post are several of the most effective offered […]
tile stickers waterproof
…
new games
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Activities in Stockton CA
[…]one of our visitors recently encouraged the following website[…]