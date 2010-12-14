Paradigm Electronics and Anthem Electronics

Some of us build home theatres in order to recreate the movie theatre experience at home. Some of us do it for bragging rights. Then there are enthusiasts who constantly upgrade their components in the attempt to reach ultimate home theatre nirvana. Whichever group you fit into, chances are that in your quest for components you will come across products from Paradigm Electronics and sister company Anthem Electronics. That’s because both brands have long been considered to be among the most reputable audio video brands – and not just in Canada, but around the world. Some of this success can be attributed to the fact that both brands have been around since the dawn of the home theatre and have continued to innovate and develop products that kept up with the times. Another part of this success stems from the fact that Paradigm manufacturers almost all the components required to build its speakers and audio video components – from crossovers right down to individual parts of a speaker driver such as cones and baskets. Of course, rave product reviews and a huge tally of awards collected over the years don’t hurt.
Speaker manufacturer Paradigm Electronics was founded in 1982 by Jerry VanderMarel and Scott Bagby in Toronto, Ontario and enjoyed a steady growth throughout the 1980s and 1990s. In 1998, the company acquired Sonic Frontiers Inc., a highly respected Ontario-based high-end audio component manufacturer of Anthem and Sonic Frontiers brands. Today Paradigm’s state of the art production facility, where most Paradigm and Anthem products are manufactured, is based in Mississauga, Ontario. This colossal facility is home to over 300 employees and occupies roughly 230,000 square feet. Paradigm also owns an Advanced Research Centre in Ottawa, Ontario which houses a team of 18 employees. Paradigm is Canada’s largest speaker manufacturer and ships its products to over 60 countries. Early in 2010, I was invited to a rare behind-the-scenes look at Paradigm’s Mississauga facility, guided by Mark Aling, Marketing Manager, and Rob Armstrong, National Sales Manager.
The Making of a Paradigm Loudspeaker
My tour began with a visit to the research and development department where naturally all new products are conceived. The team of engineers at the Mississauga facility is responsible for new speaker and crossover designs with the aid of a massive tool – also known as the anechoic chamber. The purpose of an anechoic chamber is to completely isolate all external noise and allow engineers to measure the sound of the speaker placed inside it. It is an indispensible tool in modern loudspeaker design. Paradigm’s anechoic chamber has a volume of 33,000 cubic feet with fiberglass wedges that are just over 8 feet long and glued to a concrete wall. A 6 inch air gap isolates the chamber from the rest of the facility. This anechoic chamber is basically a larger version of the one built years ago at the National Research Council (NRC) in Ottawa. Its larger size allows Paradigm to measure much lower frequencies (all the way down to 1 Hz) and with better accuracy. Two doors on opposite walls allow access into the anechoic chamber.
Outside each door is a computer workstation where measurements can be performed. Inside the chamber is a rotating speaker platform, controlled by the computers outside the room. A B&K calibrated microphone sits in the middle of the chamber at exactly three meters from the speaker platform. To evaluate a speaker’s performance, it is placed on the speaker platform inside the chamber, the doors are closed and the tests are initiated from a computer workstation. As the speaker rotates on the platform, Paradigm looks at three main windows: 0 to 15 degrees (direct, on-axis sound), 15 to 30 degrees (side wall followed by back wall reflections) and 30 to 45 degrees (first reflections). To measure a speaker, a series of test tones are played, similar to those that AV receivers produce when running an auto room calibration. The measurements are then translated into a frequency response curve on a computer screen – with the goal of achieving as flat of a frequency response as possible. The measuring software used here was custom designed by engineers at the Paradigm Advanced Research Centre in Ottawa. Aside from measuring speakers, the software also allows the engineers to design and match certain topologies of crossovers with various speaker designs. In addition to all this, the software allows Paradigm to compare its new designs with previous models as well as speakers from competitors. There’s no question that the anechoic chamber and custom software are really powerful tools and play a vital role in Paradigm’s speaker design.
If a prototype speaker design passes the anechoic chamber tests, it is put through a series of listening tests inside a double-blind screen listening room. Paradigm actually has two of these test rooms: one with metal stud construction and a drop ceiling, meant to emulate a store environment, and one constructed from wood studs and drywall to emulate a home setting. A double-blind environment means that a screen (similar to a speaker grille) is dropped in front of the speakers to take away the visual cues and prior knowledge of what you’re listening to. Both rooms are equipped to test speakers ranging from a typical bookshelf to in-walls, on-walls and ceiling designs. A speaker switch box allows for quick selection between various speakers. An SPL meter is used to match the volume of all the speakers being compared, to put them on an equal level playing ground. Paradigm also uses these listening rooms to test competitor speakers against its own. How was it determined that this was a good method for testing speakers? The basis of this test comes from the NRC study that Floyd Tool and Peter Schuck (now head engineer at Paradigm) participated in originally some years ago. The goal of this study was to develop measurable characteristics of a loudspeaker that most listeners enjoyed. The three resulting characteristics were determined to be off-axis response, flat mid-range and low distortion. This became the recipe for 95 percent of the population for what they enjoyed in a speaker.
When we stepped out on to the production floor, the scale of this manufacturing facility was put into perspective for the first time. This is a truly gigantic operation.
The production process begins with the manufacturing of the individual parts that make up a speaker. A tour of the injection molding department proved to me that Paradigm really makes their speakers completely from the ground up. The machines here are used to injection mold plastic parts such as speaker cones, surrounds, baskets, baffles, port tubes and other plastic parts that you might find in a speaker. Here’s how it works: raw plastic pellets enter the machine’s hopper and are fed through a heat chamber where they are converted to a liquid form. A network of “veins” directs the liquid plastic into a tooled-metal mold, where the part takes its shape. The tooled-metal mold of course has to come from somewhere for each part – and I was amazed to learn that Paradigm makes even these in-house, in its machine shop. To make the molds, Paradigm uses a state of the art machine that doesn’t make physical contact with the raw metal block (like other milling machines), instead the machine eats the metal away at the molecular level to create the shape of the mold. It may take several hours to produce a mold but once complete, the mold can be used to produce hundreds of thousands of the same part.
Armstrong mentioned that Paradigm is the only speaker company in the world to apply an over-mold technique in the manufacturing of some of its drivers. This technique is used to fuse together the surround to the cone. This eliminates the need for using glue and results in some of the most durable and hence reliable drivers on the market.
The other key components of a speaker driver including the voice coils and magnet structures are also built in this facility. Most of this work is done by hand, with the exception of the winding of the voice coils which is performed very accurately by a machine. Once all of the individual components are manufactured they are moved to the assembly area where the driver is assembled by hand.
By this point of the tour, I had already observed a few manufacturing techniques at work that I hadn’t seen before. And just when I thought it couldn’t get more interesting, we walked up to a 3D printer which Paradigm uses for advance prototyping. Engineers from the R&D department design three dimensional drawings and print them here in full 3D plastic composite. What’s really incredible about this printer is that it can print objects that consist of multiple parts, already assembled together. Aling showed me a few objects printed here: a fully-working set of gears, a working adjustable wrench and a hollow sphere with multiple openings which contained other spheres inside it. Printing such complex 3D objects is possible since the printer uses two different materials – one which makes up the 3D object and one which can be sprayed away after the printing is finished. This advanced prototyping technique can play a crucial role when designing new products.
After seeing the individual speaker parts being manufactured, it came as no surprise that Paradigm makes its crossover completely from scratch. The crossovers start out as an empty circuit board into which various electronic components are inserted – some by an automated machine and some by hand. The boards then pass through a machine which applies flux the bottom of the board and solders all the components. Once completed, every newly built crossover is tested against a reference crossover to ensure proper operation, before it is mounted into a speaker cabinet.
Amplifier boards for some of Paradigm’s latest subwoofer use tiny surface-mount electronic components for the most part and hence are built by a fully automated process. Here’s how this works: a large reel containing all the electronic components in a predetermined order is fed into a machine which removes each component and inserts it into the circuit board. The machine performs tens of insertions per minute with perfect accuracy. The electronic components come in a reel (automatically assembled by a separate machine). You guessed – even these reels are made right at this facility.
The final piece of the puzzle – the making of the speaker cabinet – takes up perhaps the largest amount of the production floor space. Stacks of giant wood boards come with the vinyl already laminated on it from a wood supplier just down the street from the Paradigm facility. The boards are first cut into small pieces called “sleeves” by a fully automated table saw. The size of the sleeves is determined by which speaker model is being manufactured. These smaller boards are then sent to a router, where various cuts and grooves are made. To complete the job, a machine applies glue and folds the cabinets giving them the finished shape.
Of course, it’s not a speaker until all of the components are assembled together. During the last stop of the production process, the baffles, drivers, tweeters, crossovers and dampening materials are assembled into the speaker cabinet. The speakers go through a final quality inspection and are then packaged.
The Making of an Anthem Component
As mentioned previously, all new speaker designs are handled by engineers at the Mississauga office. The Advanced Research Centre in Ottawa on the other hand is responsible for amplifier designs, audio and video circuit boards and programming code for subwoofer DSP processors. The Ottawa team also wrote the software for anechoic chamber testing and develops on-going software updates. Aling joked that the engineers at this location are constantly engaged in improving amplifier designs which results in a challenge for the speaker designers since they have to come up with designs that keep up with the new amplifier designs. Call it a healthy camaraderie between the offices, which results in some pretty outrageous designs. Take the new SUB 2 subwoofer for example – it has a 9000 watt amplifier and no less than six active drivers. To put this into perspective, in order to get maximum output from this subwoofer, you’ll need to connect it to a 240 volt outlet! Overkill for most? Yes. But the lessons learned from such designs trickle down into much smaller and more affordable subwoofer models that a much larger audience can enjoy.
The assembly of circuit boards for Anthem components takes place at the Mississauga facility. Since the surface-mount electronic components are very small, the insertion and soldering of these components is completely automated. As for the subwoofer circuit boards, the electronic components come from a pre-assembled reel. Again only some of the larger components are inserted by hand. The face plates for the components are cut very precisely by the same machine which makes the metal molds for injection molding. Once the circuit boards are assembled into the chassis (also made in-house), the various inputs/outputs of the boards are connected to a test jig which checks every function of the boards. When everything passes this stage, the component is moved to a burn-in rack where it sits plugged in overnight. The next morning the component is tested for the second time and then taken to a “UPS simulator” which is basically a shaking table. The component is then tested one last time and if it passes here, it goes off to packaging.
Final Thoughts
It is truly refreshing to see a giant like Paradigm thriving in Canada during a time when most audio video products are manufactured overseas. All Anthem components and nearly 90 percent of Paradigm speakers are manufactured locally at this facility. The remaining 10 percent that are made overseas include entry-level in-wall speakers, Cinema speaker packages and cabinets for the Studio and Signature speakers.
Having everything under one roof allows Paradigm to maintain a very high level of quality control and come to market with new products much quicker than other manufacturers. Although Aling joking noted that “Paradigm’s engineering is so state-of-the-art that often times we can’t come to market with products as quickly as the marketing department would like.” I personally don’t mind. Knowing that some of the top speakers and home theatre components are produced in our neck of the woods makes me extremely proud.
Click here to discuss this article on the CANADA HiFi Forum
Manufacturer Info:
Paradigm Electronics Inc.
www.paradigm.ca
Anthem Electronics
www.anthemav.com
Tel: (905) 564 – 1994
Where to buy red diesel fuel
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]
Diwali Decoration Ideas
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
…
[…]very couple of web-sites that happen to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
http://www.ageofbeard.com/beard-oil
[…]we like to honor several other world-wide-web sites around the internet, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
http://www.ageofbeard.com/beard-kits
[…]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re in fact really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
bathroom remodeling
[…]the time to study or stop by the material or websites we have linked to below the[…]
room addition Los Angeles
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Insect Killer for Residential
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got much more problerms as well […]
Astropay
[…]Here are a number of the web sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
chess sets uk
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated internet sites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
m88bet
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are actually worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
Black Seed Oil
[…]The facts mentioned inside the write-up are several of the best obtainable […]
alex garcia city of corona
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
best brazilian bar in Miami
[…]we came across a cool web site that you just could possibly love. Take a search in the event you want[…]
top quotes and sayings about Heroism
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a search, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]
chanel j12 38mm white
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
fast hosts
[…]usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
adventure
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to mainly because we consider they are really worth visiting[…]
manufacturing
[…]please check out the web pages we stick to, including this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Newyork style pizza
[…]Every as soon as in a while we pick out blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date sites that we pick out […]
vehicle ins
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to since we believe they are worth visiting[…]
cars transport
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Locate Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
buy real active instagram followers and likes
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get a whole lot of link enjoy from[…]
trailer towing services
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but do not get a whole lot of link really like from[…]
birthday cookie gift baskets
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
republican alex garcia
[…]just beneath, are several totally not related internet sites to ours, however, they are surely worth going over[…]
commercial grounds maintenance
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are essentially worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
water softener valve
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Laughter
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I like but don?t get a great deal of link like from[…]
click here
[…]usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
Orchard Tower Singapore
[…]that could be the end of this report. Right here you will come across some web pages that we consider you will value, just click the links over[…]
binay options omega options
…
24 hour plumbing Seattle
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
Weightloss
[…]The info talked about in the write-up are a few of the most beneficial obtainable […]
steve chan swansea
[…]very couple of internet websites that occur to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
Carpet Cleaning Brisbane
[…]usually posts some pretty fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Chanel j12 White Ceramic 33mm/38mm Watch
[…]The facts mentioned inside the write-up are a few of the most effective accessible […]
Eladia Pertuit
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Jual tanah murah
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Aberdeen & Shire House Clearance Service
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Come across Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
clicca qui
[…]just beneath, are many totally not associated internet sites to ours, even so, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
wireless display technology
[…]very few web sites that happen to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
screen sharing software
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply could possibly get pleasure from. Take a search if you want[…]
plumber in west los angeles
[…]Every once in a even though we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most recent internet sites that we select […]
Learn More Here
[…]below you will discover the link to some web pages that we believe you need to visit[…]
Below you will discover the link to some web-sites that we believe you need to visit.
free new online movies
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Read More Here
[…]below you?ll uncover the link to some sites that we feel you should visit[…]
buy android reviews
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated web sites to ours, having said that, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Taxation Lawyers
[…]one of our guests not too long ago suggested the following website[…]
SoloBonus.com
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to since we think they are really worth visiting[…]
solobonus.com
[…]the time to study or go to the content or web pages we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Estate and Will Lawyers
[…]very few web sites that take place to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
casin?
[…]one of our guests just lately proposed the following website[…]
How to clean your system
[…]very couple of internet sites that occur to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
creating wealth
[…]please pay a visit to the web-sites we comply with, such as this one particular, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
love you in the dark
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Locate Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Dragon Ball Super 64 on mobile
[…]just beneath, are many totally not connected websites to ours, however, they may be surely worth going over[…]
nha cai uy tin
[…]one of our visitors lately proposed the following website[…]
income from home
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to since we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
http://www.fleetsale.ru/media/catalog/product/cache/1/image/400×400/9df78eab33525d08d6e5fb8d27136e95/O/a/Oakley_sunglasses_matte_black_black_iridium_2015.jpg
You can find various brands of underwear in the market. One popular brandill become a master physicist in December “so I’m back to being the disappointment in the family,” and listened to the beat of their own drummer.
prepare income tax Fort Worth Texas
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got more problerms also […]
Prestige Fairfield Location
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get a great deal of link like from[…]
nj online classes
[…]just beneath, are many entirely not connected websites to ours, having said that, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
Drug and alcohol rehabilitation
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re essentially really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
Frederick Achom
[…]just beneath, are many completely not associated web-sites to ours, however, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
Achom wine
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re essentially worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]
Very couple of sites that take place to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out.
tow truck recovery
[…]Here are some of the web sites we advise for our visitors[…]
signal recognition
[…]very few websites that take place to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
online logo design
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to simply because we feel they’re really worth visiting[…]
earrings
[…]please visit the websites we follow, including this one particular, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
CFP
[…]below you will locate the link to some web sites that we believe it is best to visit[…]
learn the facts here now
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
straight from the source
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get a good deal of link enjoy from[…]
IT books
…
order party bus
[…]we came across a cool web site that you could possibly delight in. Take a look for those who want[…]
Turbotax Deluxe 2016
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
jp maroney
[…]very couple of sites that occur to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
free download for android
…
penispump
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
bespoke badges
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated web sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
full download for pc
[…]although websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are in fact worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
buttonspace.com/for/http://showboxappdownload.co/
[…]Every after inside a though we select blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most recent sites that we pick out […]
Personality tests
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re truly worth a go by, so have a look[…]
Myers briggs personality test
[…]the time to study or check out the content or websites we have linked to below the[…]
real estate broker
[…]Here is a great Blog You might Obtain Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Rights
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
silicone bunny vibrator
[…]Every when in a while we opt for blogs that we read. Listed below are the most up-to-date websites that we decide on […]
nipple sex toys
…
Gratis Descargar Para Windows
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a search, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got more problerms too […]
treatment acne
[…]usually posts some incredibly fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
add text
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
happy new year 2017 quotes
[…]that may be the end of this article. Right here you?ll find some web pages that we think you?ll appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated internet sites to ours, even so, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
outpatient rehab
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated web sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Coffeepotsandseals.com suppliers of spare seals for espresso coffee machines.
[…]The info mentioned inside the post are several of the most effective available […]
remodeling contractor Tarzana
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re really really worth a go through, so have a look[…]
Best general contractor Los Angeles
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
Valentus
[…]we like to honor several other net web pages on the web, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
pc games free download for windows xp
…
remodeling contractor Tarzana
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be basically really worth a go by, so possess a look[…]
Crisis Prevention Intervention Course Online
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
apartment size electric stove
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they are really worth visiting[…]
Purchasing Mailboxes
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to simply because we feel they are worth visiting[…]
Drugs
…
Elife
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Donate a remaining balance gift card
…
Weekend CNA
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]
frigidaire refrigerator parts
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Acute care nurse assistant certification online
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to for the reason that we think they’re worth visiting[…]
herpes zoster dermatomal distribution
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
oven stove top
…
appliance parts warehouse
[…]The info mentioned within the post are some of the most effective accessible […]
United Debt Counselors
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to simply because we believe they are worth visiting[…]
home page
[…]The facts mentioned in the write-up are several of the very best accessible […]
Advertise here for FREE and get your ads seen by Millions! Click here
[…]below you?ll come across the link to some sites that we assume it is best to visit[…]
Best Sex Toys
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply may possibly appreciate. Take a appear in case you want[…]
cheap flooring
[…]please take a look at the sites we adhere to, including this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
hardwood flooring
[…]very handful of web-sites that take place to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
free android games download
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
eight day clock repair
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, on the other hand, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Victim to ransomware? Prevent it with hBOX!
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]
Data & Metrics Analysis
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
this website
[…]very couple of web-sites that transpire to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
a\u0026e true feel
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated internet sites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
space saving dryer vent
[…]Here is a great Blog You might Find Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
physical exercise increase blood flow improve psychological disorders
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
ag13 lr44 battery
[…]one of our guests not long ago encouraged the following website[…]
New Year Wishes For Husband
[…]that may be the finish of this post. Here you?ll find some websites that we feel you?ll enjoy, just click the links over[…]
Sao Paulo to Tokyo
[…]Every when in a even though we choose blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date web-sites that we choose […]
lr44 button cell battery
[…]just beneath, are several entirely not related websites to ours, having said that, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
online shop
[…]The information and facts talked about in the write-up are a few of the very best readily available […]
Taxis in Prague
[…]Here are several of the web pages we recommend for our visitors[…]
Taxis from Prague Airport
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be basically really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
street
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
the glades condo
The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…
Indian Funny Prank
[…]usually posts some quite intriguing stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
where to buy email database
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to for the reason that we believe they are really worth visiting[…]
satta matka guessing
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
auto wrecker metro detroit
[…]please visit the websites we comply with, like this 1, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
Bilateral Music
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, however, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Love doll
[…]we came across a cool website that you may possibly take pleasure in. Take a search in the event you want[…]
nighties
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a good deal of link enjoy from[…]
giochi di slot
[…]although websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
nationwide home comfort
[…]the time to read or take a look at the content material or web pages we have linked to beneath the[…]
avg retail registration
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but don?t get a whole lot of link enjoy from[…]
The Lost Ways Review
[…]just beneath, are a lot of totally not associated web pages to ours, having said that, they may be surely worth going over[…]
geico claims
[…]we came across a cool web site which you might get pleasure from. Take a look if you want[…]
electric folding scooter
[…]very few web sites that take place to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
tactical militaty flashlight
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]
puzzle games for android
[…]Every once in a while we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below would be the latest web pages that we pick out […]
electronic scooter with bike
[…]that could be the finish of this article. Right here you?ll locate some web-sites that we assume you?ll enjoy, just click the links over[…]
work from home jobs with no startup cost
…
mehndi
[…]please pay a visit to the websites we follow, which includes this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
GEICO CLAIMS
[…]below you will obtain the link to some sites that we assume you should visit[…]
cheap drugs canada
[…]very couple of websites that happen to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
GEICO CLAIMS
[…]just beneath, are quite a few entirely not connected web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
pc games free download full version for mac
[…]the time to study or stop by the content material or web-sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
http://www.smallbusiness.yahoo.com/advisor/post/131235542947/what-are-social-signals-and-why-do-you-need-them
[…]we prefer to honor a lot of other web sites around the net, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]
Visit This Link
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are basically worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
full download for windows 10
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are essentially really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
VR Headset
[…]Here are a number of the web sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
http://www.smallbusiness.yahoo.com/advisor/post/131235542947/what-are-social-signals-and-why-do-you-need-them
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]
wholesale vr headset
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to simply because we feel they may be worth visiting[…]
auto junk yards
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the subject material or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
emergency towing near clawson mi
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are actually worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
custom essay writing
[…]Here are a few of the websites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Free Domain Registration Privacy
[…]Every the moment inside a whilst we pick out blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most up-to-date websites that we pick out […]
Omar Ortez cigars
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
service company
[…]The information talked about inside the article are a few of the best readily available […]
page about towing
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to since we assume they may be really worth visiting[…]
call roadside assistance
[…]Here are several of the internet sites we advise for our visitors[…]
webcam girls
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
lynch towing equipment
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
paytm
[…]The information mentioned in the report are a number of the top available […]
cr2032 battery free shipping
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the post are a number of the very best readily available […]
cr2032 battery compatible
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are really really worth a go via, so have a look[…]
Buy 2032 coin battery
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Web Design aus Muenchen
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but do not get lots of link enjoy from[…]
Auto Alley Towing near Waterford
[…]Every as soon as inside a when we choose blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most recent web sites that we choose […]
http://www.local.com/business/details/yx/los-angeles-ca/foxtail-marketing-2839799/
[…]The information talked about within the post are some of the most beneficial obtainable […]
hook for trailer
[…]Here are a number of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
probiotics
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
http://www.merchantcircle.com/foxtail-marketing-los-angeles-ca
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
http://www.chamberofcommerce.com/los-angeles-ca/1331574411-foxtail-marketing
[…]we came across a cool web site that you might get pleasure from. Take a appear when you want[…]
slimming
[…]just beneath, are many totally not connected web sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
Bale
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Forex Robots that Work
[…]that could be the end of this post. Right here you?ll discover some internet sites that we assume you?ll value, just click the links over[…]
chiropractic services
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to mainly because we consider they’re worth visiting[…]
The Best Basketball Gym Bag
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
slimming
[…]Here are a few of the web pages we recommend for our visitors[…]
Moshe Dudai MD
[…]very few internet sites that transpire to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
Baler Manufacturers
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to because we consider they’re really worth visiting[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 7
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I like but really don’t get a whole lot of link adore from[…]
Shisha in Schwabing
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Come across Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
GSM Cell Phones
[…]below you?ll discover the link to some web sites that we believe you’ll want to visit[…]
Mekong Vietnam Trip
[…]below you?ll obtain the link to some internet sites that we consider you’ll want to visit[…]
video
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
kumarhane siteleri
[…]just beneath, are many completely not related internet sites to ours, even so, they may be surely worth going over[…]
hiperbet bahis
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated web sites to ours, on the other hand, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
online bahis oyna
[…]usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
Texas Online Divorce
[…]Here are several of the web-sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
hypnotherapy tucson
…
Petrodollar Future
[…]that could be the finish of this post. Right here you will locate some web-sites that we believe you will value, just click the links over[…]
…
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to simply because we think they’re worth visiting[…]
betboo canlı bahis
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get lots of link love from[…]
MMA news
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You may Come across Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Kitchen remodeling Los Angeles
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
classic coffee
[…]Every once inside a even though we decide on blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most recent sites that we pick out […]
construction companies
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I love but don?t get a good deal of link love from[…]
Read Full Article
[…]Every as soon as inside a although we choose blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most current web-sites that we choose […]
daily news portal
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
basketball drills for middle school
[…]the time to read or stop by the material or web-sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
get traffic to your website
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to since we assume they may be really worth visiting[…]
Business Blogging
[…]we came across a cool site that you just could possibly appreciate. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
vibrators for women
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
basketball shooting drills
[…]Every after inside a even though we choose blogs that we read. Listed below are the latest web-sites that we opt for […]
gay sex toy
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
guenstige musical karten broadway
[…]Every as soon as in a whilst we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the newest websites that we opt for […]
Best Big Tits Stars
[…]Every as soon as inside a whilst we pick out blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most current internet sites that we pick out […]
Aging in Place
[…]that would be the end of this report. Right here you will discover some internet sites that we assume you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
Altawhite
[…]one of our visitors not long ago recommended the following website[…]
Best Lottery Online
[…]Every after inside a while we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most current sites that we select […]
web application development dubai
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago recommended the following website[…]
NYC Headshot
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to simply because we believe they are worth visiting[…]
installing a water softener
[…]one of our guests just lately advised the following website[…]
Surplus America
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to simply because we feel they are really worth visiting[…]
Corporate Headshots NYC
[…]just beneath, are several entirely not related sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
trucks with lifts
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated internet sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
steve chan ibm
[…]usually posts some really fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
youth basketball drills
[…]usually posts some incredibly interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Colleyville Real Estate
[…]the time to study or check out the subject material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
e news Khmelnitsky
[…]usually posts some quite interesting stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
coaching youth basketball
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not connected web-sites to ours, even so, they are surely really worth going over[…]
best tow
[…]we came across a cool web site which you may well delight in. Take a search should you want[…]
pc games free download for windows 8
…
casinomaxi casino
[…]we like to honor lots of other world-wide-web web sites on the internet, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
forvetbet canlı bahis oyna
[…]The information and facts talked about in the report are several of the very best obtainable […]
steve chan ibm
[…]The details talked about inside the write-up are a few of the ideal available […]
matrixbet casino sitesi
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless really worth taking a look, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]
ac air conditioning
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Obtain Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
POOL Heater
[…]very few internet sites that take place to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
air conditioning
[…]we came across a cool site that you just might delight in. Take a search should you want[…]
Silicone G Spot Vibrator
[…]just beneath, are several entirely not related internet sites to ours, having said that, they are certainly worth going over[…]
Extreme vibrator
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Uncover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Red Dildo
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a good deal of link love from[…]
Lubricant
[…]the time to read or stop by the material or sites we have linked to below the[…]
Lancaster appliance repair service
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are truly really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
appliance repair service Arlington Texas
[…]one of our visitors lately encouraged the following website[…]
Cheap Vape Supplies
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Unique Wedding Dresses
[…]please check out the sites we stick to, which includes this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Youdidnotlearn
[…]The data talked about inside the report are some of the most effective obtainable […]
places to visit in dubai
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the post are some of the top accessible […]
plumbing supply los angeles area
[…]The info talked about in the post are a few of the very best obtainable […]
Dubai Sightseeing Boat Tour
[…]we prefer to honor many other web web sites around the internet, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
More Info
[…]below you will obtain the link to some sites that we assume you must visit[…]
louis vuitton lacktasche louis vuitton tasche original preis louis vuitton tasche echt marken handtaschen louis vuitton echte louis vuitton tasche erkennen M40255 weiße Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Frau
[…]Here are a number of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
vin check south carolina
[…]just beneath, are various totally not related web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
paykasa
[…]Here are a number of the websites we advise for our visitors[…]
More Info
[…]please stop by the web sites we adhere to, including this a single, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
taylor felice
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
diamond studs
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are actually worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
Click here
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to because we consider they may be worth visiting[…]
sex cushion
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to due to the fact we feel they may be worth visiting[…]
venting clothes dryer
[…]usually posts some quite fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
tow truck service provider near midtown
[…]below you will locate the link to some web-sites that we feel you must visit[…]
tow
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are essentially really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
used tow truck equipment
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago proposed the following website[…]
salvage trucks
[…]below you will uncover the link to some web sites that we assume you’ll want to visit[…]
how to find a decent tow truck
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a look, whoa did one study about Mid East has got more problerms too […]
cheapest way to tow a car
[…]we came across a cool site which you may appreciate. Take a appear when you want[…]
RMUTT
…
CF-8G-REF
[…]the time to study or visit the content or internet sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
karaoke machine for adults
[…]we prefer to honor many other world-wide-web websites around the net, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
check out http://www.bestoverearheadphonesunder100.com
[…]we came across a cool website which you may possibly enjoy. Take a look in the event you want[…]
post ads
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be basically worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
Britt Nanik
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got more problerms too […]
classifieds
[…]please check out the web pages we follow, like this 1, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
online classifieds
[…]Every as soon as in a whilst we pick out blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the newest sites that we pick out […]
we know news in gaming first
[…]The info talked about inside the post are some of the best available […]
best twitch esports channels
[…]please take a look at the web sites we adhere to, such as this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]