Product News: Smith Announces Brand New Aleck Wireless Audio System for Snow Helmets February 25th, 2020

New Product: Smith x Aleck 006 Audio Systems

Snowsport enthusiasts around the world will soon be able to take their tunes with them! Snow gear manufacturer, Smith, has announced that they will be partnering with Aleck to create a brand new wireless audio system specifically designed for the inside of a helmet.

Smith is excited to announce its new snow helmet audio program, bringing music and connectivity to the mountains, through a new partnership powered by Aleck®. Launching Winter 20/21, co-branded Aleck 006® Wired and Aleck 006® Wireless audio systems will be available in an exclusive partnership across North America.

By integrating universally compatible ear pads with super-thin, bass-thumping drivers, the Smith x Aleck Drop-In audio program fit all Smith adult snow helmets. Both the Aleck 006® Wireless and Wired headphones are equipped with full range, 40mm drivers set solidly within the casing. This housing, coupled with a fully customizable audio EQ (via the Aleck GO! ® app) , allows for epic in-helmet acoustics, creating the best Hi-Fi experience on the market.

Users can connect to the Aleck GO! ® app for iOS® and Android® so friends and family are just a tap away through a one-touch, walkie-talkie system. Lost a group member on the mountain? No problem. GPS provides the peace of mind of knowing exactly where your friends and family are. All tested to work perfectly at -20ºC/-4F, with IPX-4 sweat & water resistance.

The glove-friendly Aleck 006® Wireless connects through compatible Bluetooth® enabled devices and offers 10 hours of continuous playtime. Loaded with full audio & volume controls, phone call capability, the power of voice command (Siri® & Google Assistant®) and a one-touch, push-to-talk walkie-talkie.

The Aleck 006® Wired is also loaded with a glove-friendly, on-device button for audio control. Siri® & Google Assistant® provide for volume control and a built-in microphone allows for call answering without removing helmet or gloves.

The Smith x Aleck 006® audio systems are available Fall 2020 at specialty retailers globally and online at smithoptics.com.

About Smith

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With 54 years of innovation and design experience, Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To Smith, the experience is everything. Smith is part of Safilo Group. Additional information is available at smithoptics.com.

About Aleck®

Aleck® was founded by Stephen Catterson with a mission to create tech that enables human connection while we’re doing what we love, with who we love. Using cutting edge tech, Aleck’s® wireless audio and comms keeps users in touch and entertained while enjoying the outdoors. Aleck® was named after Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone. 150 years later and building on Scotland’s history of innovations that changed the world, Aleck’s first product – The Aleck® 006™ – brings wireless audio and comms to snow helmets, using high-fidelity, Bluetooth® 5 enabled audio and military-grade encryption – keeping you connected, wherever you are on the mountain. The company draws on five years of careful research and development to launch the first in a planned range of products designed to transform the outdoor sport experience.

