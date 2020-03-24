FacebookTwitterInstagram



Press Release: Sound United Brings Roon Compatibility To Denon and Marantz Products

Denon and Roon Collaboration | Sound United

Full Press Release:

Denon and Marantz Owners Will Enjoy the Benefits of Roon’s Graphically Rich Subscription-Based Music Management Capabilities When Connected to Certified Devices

Vista, Calif. (March 23rd, 2020) — Sound United LLC, parent company to Denon, Polk Audio, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Classé, and Boston Acoustics, today announced several Denon and Marantz products received Roon Tested accreditation. This certification enables music lovers to seamlessly stream music from Roon server or Roon Core devices to 68 Denon and Marantz products for a visually rich, and easy-to-use listening experience. (Full list below)

“A critical aspect of the listening experience is learning more about your favorite artists, song writers and bands. It makes the music more intimate and alive,” said Brendon Stead, senior vice president of product development at Sound United. “In the past this intimacy was delivered by the record or CD covers and has been missing from digital online music. Roon helped pioneer this type of experience in the world of streaming music. We’re very excited Denon and Marantz is now Roon Tested so our enthusiastic listeners can continue discovering more about the music they love.”

Leveraging credits, artist relationships, genres, lyrics, concert/tour dates, artwork, and more, Roon adds a new dimension of music exploration to user libraries. By merging Roon Tested devices from Denon and Marantz with local digital music files and high-resolution streaming services like TIDAL and Qobuz, listeners receive a cross-platform networked music ecosystem with server apps for Roon Nucleus, Mac, Windows, and Linux. Control is managed via apps for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, with networked audio output capability to any Roon Ready, Roon Tested, AirPlay™, Chromecast, Mac, Windows, iOS, or Android device on the network. 

“We’re excited to have worked with the Sound United team to ensure the best possible experience of Roon with dozens of Denon and Marantz products. Few brands in audio have the storied histories of Denon and Marantz, and we’re honored to be a part of their future,” said Rob Darling, Directory of Strategy at Roon Labs.

Another benefit to the Roon interface is its unique approach to TIDAL and Qobuz streaming integration. Now Denon and Marantz users can enjoy their personal content libraries seamlessly merged with their high-resolution streaming favorites so searches and playlists will include content from both sources.

Denon and Marantz are offering a free 60-day Roon trial coupon for a limited time. Interested users can learn more at Roonlabs.com, Denon.com or Marantz.com.

How Roon Works | Roon Labs

About Sound United
Sound United is a division of DEI Holdings with an award-winning portfolio of audio brands that deliver industry-leading home theatre and personal audio listening experiences for a wide-range of consumers. Each brand provides an expansive array of audio products that includes high-end and custom installation audio, to mid-tier markets that cover loudspeakers, sound bars, AV receivers, wireless multi-room music systems, Bluetooth® speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones. 

Dedicated to artfully reproducing audio for listeners and enthusiasts around the world, Sound United is comprised of Denon®, Marantz®, Polk Audio, Classé, Definitive Technology, Polk BOOM, HEOS®, and Boston Acoustics®. Each brand offers a unique approach to bringing home theatre and music to life. Whether it’s through the legendary heritage of Denon, the classic sound of Polk Audio, the premium performance of Definitive Technology, the highly sought-after amplification of Marantz, the action-inspired form factors of Polk BOOM, the wireless home audio solutions of HEOS, or the accessible performance of Boston Acoustics, Sound United is your sound — so listen.

To learn more about Sound United and its brands, visit www.soundunited.com

About Roon
Roon transforms the experience of browsing music. Artist photos, credits, bios, reviews, lyrics, tour dates, and composers are located automatically, then interconnected by links to build a surfable, searchable digital magazine about your music collection. And Roon finds all the same links between your personal files and the millions of tracks available on TIDAL, so you can start with the music you know, then explore and discover new music from the world beyond your collection. About Roon Tested Roon software provides an unrivalled user experience that is made for music lovers. It offers best in class audio performance and seamless integration of local personal content with the millions of tracks from TIDAL and Qobuz. More than just a music player, Roon is a cross platform networked music system, with server apps for Mac, Windows, and Linux; Control apps for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android; and networked audio output to any Roon Ready, Roon Tested, AirPlay™, Sonos, Mac, Windows, iOS, or Android device on the network. Products designated as Roon Tested have been profiled and tested by both Roon and Onkyo & Pioneer for maximum compatibility. Roon will recognize these devices and send them audio optimized for their capabilities. The device settings in Roon are optimized to improve the customer experience. No fiddling with check-boxes or drop-downs, Roon Tested devices are automatically identified and configured out of the box.     

To download Roon software, visit https://roonlabs.com/downloads.html 

Full Product List:

AVR-X3600HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X2600HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X1600HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-S950HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-S750HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-S650HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X6400HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X4400HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X3400HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X2400HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X1400HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-S930HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-S730HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X8500HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X6500HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X4500HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X3500HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X2500HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-X1500HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-S940HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-S740HDenonAV Receiver
AVR-S640HDenonAV Receiver
PMA-2500NEDenonIntegrated Amplifier
PMA-1600NEDenonIntegrated Amplifier
PMA-150HDenonIntegrated Network Amplifier
DNP-800NEDenonNetwork Audio Player
AVR-X6300HDenonNetwork AV Receiver
AVR-X4300HDenonNetwork AV Receiver
CEOL N-10DenonNetwork CD Receiver
DHT-S716HDenonSoundbar
DRA-800HDenonStereo Receiver
DENON HOME 150DenonWiFi Speakers
DENON HOME 250DenonWiFi Speakers
DENON HOME 350DenonWiFi Speakers
SR6014MarantzAmplifier
SR5014MarantzAmplifier
SR7013MarantzAV Receiver
SR6013MarantzAV Receiver
SR5013MarantzAV Receiver
NR1609MarantzAV Receiver
NR1509MarantzAV Receiver
NR1710MarantzAV Receiver
NR1510MarantzAV Receiver
ND8006MarantzCD Player
PM7000NMarantzIntegrated Stereo Amplifier
NA6006MarantzNetwork Audio Player
SR7011MarantzNetwork AV Receiver
NR1608MarantzNetwork AV Receiver
NR1508MarantzNetwork AV Receiver
ND8006MarantzNetwork CD Player
M-CR612MarantzNetwork CD Receiver
AV7703MarantzPre-amplifier
AV7704MarantzPre-amplifier
AV8805MarantzPre-amplifier
AV7705MarantzPre-amplifier
SR8012MarantzAV Receiver
SR7012MarantzAV Receiver
SR6012MarantzAV Receiver
SR5012MarantzAV Receiver
SA-10MarantzSACD/CD Player
SA-12MarantzSACD/CD Player
SA-KI RUBYMarantzSACD/CD Player / DAC
NR1200MarantzStereo Receiver


