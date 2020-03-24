Press Release: Sound United Brings Roon Compatibility To Denon and Marantz Products

Full Press Release:
Denon and Marantz Owners Will Enjoy the Benefits of Roon’s Graphically Rich Subscription-Based Music Management Capabilities When Connected to Certified Devices
Vista, Calif. (March 23rd, 2020) — Sound United LLC, parent company to Denon, Polk Audio, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Classé, and Boston Acoustics, today announced several Denon and Marantz products received Roon Tested accreditation. This certification enables music lovers to seamlessly stream music from Roon server or Roon Core devices to 68 Denon and Marantz products for a visually rich, and easy-to-use listening experience. (Full list below)
“A critical aspect of the listening experience is learning more about your favorite artists, song writers and bands. It makes the music more intimate and alive,” said Brendon Stead, senior vice president of product development at Sound United. “In the past this intimacy was delivered by the record or CD covers and has been missing from digital online music. Roon helped pioneer this type of experience in the world of streaming music. We’re very excited Denon and Marantz is now Roon Tested so our enthusiastic listeners can continue discovering more about the music they love.”
Leveraging credits, artist relationships, genres, lyrics, concert/tour dates, artwork, and more, Roon adds a new dimension of music exploration to user libraries. By merging Roon Tested devices from Denon and Marantz with local digital music files and high-resolution streaming services like TIDAL and Qobuz, listeners receive a cross-platform networked music ecosystem with server apps for Roon Nucleus, Mac, Windows, and Linux. Control is managed via apps for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, with networked audio output capability to any Roon Ready, Roon Tested, AirPlay™, Chromecast, Mac, Windows, iOS, or Android device on the network.
“We’re excited to have worked with the Sound United team to ensure the best possible experience of Roon with dozens of Denon and Marantz products. Few brands in audio have the storied histories of Denon and Marantz, and we’re honored to be a part of their future,” said Rob Darling, Directory of Strategy at Roon Labs.
Another benefit to the Roon interface is its unique approach to TIDAL and Qobuz streaming integration. Now Denon and Marantz users can enjoy their personal content libraries seamlessly merged with their high-resolution streaming favorites so searches and playlists will include content from both sources.
Denon and Marantz are offering a free 60-day Roon trial coupon for a limited time. Interested users can learn more at Roonlabs.com, Denon.com or Marantz.com.
About Sound United
Sound United is a division of DEI Holdings with an award-winning portfolio of audio brands that deliver industry-leading home theatre and personal audio listening experiences for a wide-range of consumers. Each brand provides an expansive array of audio products that includes high-end and custom installation audio, to mid-tier markets that cover loudspeakers, sound bars, AV receivers, wireless multi-room music systems, Bluetooth® speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones.
Dedicated to artfully reproducing audio for listeners and enthusiasts around the world, Sound United is comprised of Denon®, Marantz®, Polk Audio, Classé, Definitive Technology, Polk BOOM, HEOS®, and Boston Acoustics®. Each brand offers a unique approach to bringing home theatre and music to life. Whether it’s through the legendary heritage of Denon, the classic sound of Polk Audio, the premium performance of Definitive Technology, the highly sought-after amplification of Marantz, the action-inspired form factors of Polk BOOM, the wireless home audio solutions of HEOS, or the accessible performance of Boston Acoustics, Sound United is your sound — so listen.
To learn more about Sound United and its brands, visit www.soundunited.com.
About Roon
Roon transforms the experience of browsing music. Artist photos, credits, bios, reviews, lyrics, tour dates, and composers are located automatically, then interconnected by links to build a surfable, searchable digital magazine about your music collection. And Roon finds all the same links between your personal files and the millions of tracks available on TIDAL, so you can start with the music you know, then explore and discover new music from the world beyond your collection. About Roon Tested Roon software provides an unrivalled user experience that is made for music lovers. It offers best in class audio performance and seamless integration of local personal content with the millions of tracks from TIDAL and Qobuz. More than just a music player, Roon is a cross platform networked music system, with server apps for Mac, Windows, and Linux; Control apps for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android; and networked audio output to any Roon Ready, Roon Tested, AirPlay™, Sonos, Mac, Windows, iOS, or Android device on the network. Products designated as Roon Tested have been profiled and tested by both Roon and Onkyo & Pioneer for maximum compatibility. Roon will recognize these devices and send them audio optimized for their capabilities. The device settings in Roon are optimized to improve the customer experience. No fiddling with check-boxes or drop-downs, Roon Tested devices are automatically identified and configured out of the box.
To download Roon software, visit https://roonlabs.com/downloads.html
|Device Name
|Brand
|Product Type
|AVR-X3600H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X2600H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X1600H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-S950H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-S750H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-S650H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X6400H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X4400H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X3400H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X2400H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X1400H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-S930H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-S730H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X8500H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X6500H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X4500H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X3500H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X2500H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-X1500H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-S940H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-S740H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|AVR-S640H
|Denon
|AV Receiver
|PMA-2500NE
|Denon
|Integrated Amplifier
|PMA-1600NE
|Denon
|Integrated Amplifier
|PMA-150H
|Denon
|Integrated Network Amplifier
|DNP-800NE
|Denon
|Network Audio Player
|AVR-X6300H
|Denon
|Network AV Receiver
|AVR-X4300H
|Denon
|Network AV Receiver
|CEOL N-10
|Denon
|Network CD Receiver
|DHT-S716H
|Denon
|Soundbar
|DRA-800H
|Denon
|Stereo Receiver
|DENON HOME 150
|Denon
|WiFi Speakers
|DENON HOME 250
|Denon
|WiFi Speakers
|DENON HOME 350
|Denon
|WiFi Speakers
|SR6014
|Marantz
|Amplifier
|SR5014
|Marantz
|Amplifier
|SR7013
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|SR6013
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|SR5013
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|NR1609
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|NR1509
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|NR1710
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|NR1510
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|ND8006
|Marantz
|CD Player
|PM7000N
|Marantz
|Integrated Stereo Amplifier
|NA6006
|Marantz
|Network Audio Player
|SR7011
|Marantz
|Network AV Receiver
|NR1608
|Marantz
|Network AV Receiver
|NR1508
|Marantz
|Network AV Receiver
|ND8006
|Marantz
|Network CD Player
|M-CR612
|Marantz
|Network CD Receiver
|AV7703
|Marantz
|Pre-amplifier
|AV7704
|Marantz
|Pre-amplifier
|AV8805
|Marantz
|Pre-amplifier
|AV7705
|Marantz
|Pre-amplifier
|SR8012
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|SR7012
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|SR6012
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|SR5012
|Marantz
|AV Receiver
|SA-10
|Marantz
|SACD/CD Player
|SA-12
|Marantz
|SACD/CD Player
|SA-KI RUBY
|Marantz
|SACD/CD Player / DAC
|NR1200
|Marantz
|Stereo Receiver
